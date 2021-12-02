An image title, caption, Alt text, and description

The image title attribute provides additional information about an image. Most SEO experts say that titling an image is not used in search ranking, but every picture must have Alt text. Titles give identity to the subject.

The Google algorithm searches rich-media content; hence the website webmaster considers it worth giving the title, alt text, caption, and description. Image optimization is an effective technique to drive traffic to a website.



The Image must reflect the page content theme, and it must be relevant. An SEO expert changes the image names and creates a keyword-rich filename. The description indicates what the Image is all about; hence an expert must include two-three lines with keywords.

The Image must look natural on the page, and most web designers wrap the Image with contextual text. The keyword-oriented text included in title tags, meta tags increase the keyword density of the page.

Ananova suggests that the Image must have a minimum 1200 x 675 size for good resolution. However, recommended to reduce the Image's file size as much as possible without sacrificing quality to keep page load low.

Images Format

PNG: better quality images but comes with larger file size.

JPEG: You may lose image quality

WebP: Choose lossless or lossy compression using this, the only image format supported by both Chrome and Firefox.