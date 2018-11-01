Latest News And Web Hosting Review Zyon

Share your valuable feedback, comments or suggestions on Hosting Review Zyon

Zyon hosts unlimited websites at affordable rates. After its inception, company offers plenty of hosting features for their customers. Get unlimited web space, transfer, Mysql, PHP, Perl, CGI, free auto installer, site builder, site migration and more. Apart from these benefits, Zyon offers 30-day money back guarantee for unhappy customers without any long term contracts. They provide 99.9% uptime guarantee and 100% network uptime as well. There is no setup or hidden fees. Through this hosting, customer can get unlimited domains, sub-domains, and parked domains. Their eCommerce platform also comes with various hosting features such as private SSL certificate setup, shopping cart, Cube Cart, ZenCart, and PHPcoin.

Zyon : Company Overview

Zyon, a full featured professional web hosting service provider, offers professional hosting packages comprising of Hosting account features, E-commerce based features, FTP & Domain features, cPanel features, Dynamic Scripting features, E-Mail based features, Security features, Statistics features & Streaming media features. Not only this, company also ensures their clients that services offered are reliable, safe and secure, leads to high uptime & performance with fantastic customer support.

Reliability & Performance/ Uptime Report

Zyon provides great uptime guarantee to their clients. According to the Uptime Report of the company, it states that 99.9% Server Uptime & 100% Network Uptime is offered, which in itself is a good figure. It simply indicates that client’s website is most of the time up and running with mimimal downtime. It results in top notch performance and reliability.

A no. of Security features like OpenPGP / GPG Encryption, CLAM AV, Hotlink Protection, Block Visitor IP, DDOS Protection, Backup/Restore, UPS Power Backup, 24/7 Network Monitoring, Firewall and Intrusion Detection are offered in order to offer optimal protection, results in high reliability.

Hosting Plans

Professional Web hosting packages offered by Zyon are full featured offering a no. of features. Hosting Account Features comprises of 30-Day Money-Back Guarantee, 99.9% Server Uptime, 100% Network Uptime, 24x7x365 LIVE Support, Instant Backups. Ecommerce Features includes Private SSL Certificate, Cube Cart, phpCoin, ZenCart, osCommerce Shopping Cart. cPanel Bonus features includes Site Builder, CPskins/ Fantastico Autoinstaller, FTP, Access/ Htaccess/ Index Manager, Custom Error Pages, Htaccess Manager, FormMail Clone etc. Domain and FTP Features are Unlimited Domains/ Subdomains, Unlimited FTP Accounts, MS FrontPage® Extensions and others. Dynamic Scripting features consisting of CGI, PHP4 & 5, Unlimited MySQL Databases, Ruby On Rails, SSH, SSI, Curl, Perl, Python and several others. E-Mail based Unlimited features are POP3 Accounts, Webmail, Email Aliases, Mailing Lists, Auto Responders. Others are Catch-All Accounts, BoxTrapper, Spam Assassin, SMTP/IMAP Support, Email Forwarding etc. List includes Security features, Statistics features & Streaming media features.

Features & Control Panel

Live Support for 24*7*365

30 days Money-back guarantee

Website Builder

Fantastico & DDOS Protection

24/7 Network Monitoring

cPanel Control panel

99.9% Server & 100% Network Uptime

Instant Backups

osCommerce, Cube Cart, phpCoin, ZenCart

Unlimited Domain/ Sub domains

SSH, Perl, Python, SSI, Cron, Curl

Webalizer, Analog

SMTP/IMP/ POP3 Support

Streaming Media features

Support

A good live Customer Service 24*7*365 is rendered to clients. On having any kind of technical, site related or hosting issue, a customer may reach the customer care and may get prompt quality response. As service is offered round the clock, so a client as per his or her comfort, may establish contact with the customer care team. With fast and friendly customer care service, an informative Knowledgebase is also provided.

Pros

An outstanding web hosting provider

Unlimited Disk space & Bandwidth

A fast & friendly customer support

Users are not bound by long term agreements

Large no. of hosting features offered

Money back & Uptime guarantee

High security & reliability ensured

Control panel features

Full featured hosting packages

No Setup charges

Cancellation policy/ Refund policy

A Refund policy of Zyon permits their customers to avail 30 days money back guarantee offered in web hosting packages. Policy can be used by the clients if they feel that they are not satisfied with the services offered and may ask for a refund in first 30 days from the date of service issued.

Conclusion

Zyon, an exceptional full featured web host offers reliable and secure web hosting services with ultimate customer support leads to high performance site and there by offers optimal satisfaction.