Several Websites in one Website’s hosting

How can I have Several Websites But Pay For Only One Website's hosting?
Many online entrepreneurs these days are faced with the problem of running several websites and having to maintain several web hosting accounts for the various sites. Actually there is a very simple and effective solution to this problem.
There are many advantages of doing this, the first being that a business can experiment with dozens of other new businesses at minimal expense, since they will still be paying only one hosting bill all the time. This means that any new business started that does not quite work out can quietly be shut down with minimal trouble or effect.
One of the very few downsides of using a sub domain is in the cases where a new business does not want to be associated with the parent website for one reason or another. For example the business could be very different and targeted at a completely different market such that an association with a parent company will only bring about confusion in the market.