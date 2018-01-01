Ananova

Latest News And Review mojoPortal Hosting

Unique Selling Points

  • Extensible cross-database, mobile friendly, Content Management System and Web Application Framework written in C# ASP.NET
  • Easy to use and extend.
  • Upgraded with stable Ajax Control Toolkit version 15.1 maintained by DevExpress.
  • Page Manager Pro has been added to the mojoPortal core.

Webstore Features

  • Added basic rate shipping price to products
  • Control settings to control whether non-downloaded orders require authentication
  • FlexMenu to control rendering of href when page is not clickable
  • Current Version: 2.5
  • A new File Manager replacing all three managers in previous versions.
  • Self-explanatory documentation

Page Manager Pro

  • Easier page management with drag and drop functionality to move pages.
  • Enhanced UI to make site hierarchy simpler and understandable.

Image Editor

  • CKEditor 4.6.2 with moono, moono-dark, and moono-lisa (default) skins. By default, an image2 extension is included.
  • Updated to Colorbox 1.6.4 and changed Colorbox theme configuration.

Framework

  • Added Framework as the default skin and removed Artisteer skins.
