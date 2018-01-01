Latest News And Review mojoPortal Hosting

Unique Selling Points
- Extensible cross-database, mobile friendly, Content Management System and Web Application Framework written in C# ASP.NET
- Easy to use and extend.
- Upgraded with stable Ajax Control Toolkit version 15.1 maintained by DevExpress.
- Page Manager Pro has been added to the mojoPortal core.
Webstore Features
- Added basic rate shipping price to products
- Control settings to control whether non-downloaded orders require authentication
- FlexMenu to control rendering of href when page is not clickable
- Current Version: 2.5
- A new File Manager replacing all three managers in previous versions.
- Self-explanatory documentation
Page Manager Pro
- Easier page management with drag and drop functionality to move pages.
- Enhanced UI to make site hierarchy simpler and understandable.
Image Editor
- CKEditor 4.6.2 with moono, moono-dark, and moono-lisa (default) skins. By default, an image2 extension is included.
- Updated to Colorbox 1.6.4 and changed Colorbox theme configuration.
Framework
- Added Framework as the default skin and removed Artisteer skins.