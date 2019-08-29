Business Domain & The Web Hosting

Web Hosting companies are becoming one-stop shops, and all your online needs get fulfilled by single web hosting company. About a decade ago, there were separate companies for domain registration and web hosting, but with time, the structure and selling products and services of these companies have changed.

Layman : I purchase the domain name, now I'm online.

Techie : Now you need to purchase web hosting

Layman : I'm confused

Techie : A domain is an actual address of where your site lives. Web hosting is where the data of your site lives.

Decade-Ago

The first thing you need to do when launching a website is to find a company provides domain name hosting registration. The second thing you need to find is a company that will host your site.

Fortunately, there are many web hosting companies out there today who provide both.

How do Domain Names work with your Web Hosting Service?

When the user requests a connection to your domain, the Domain Name System ‘communicates’ with the corresponding registry for the requested domain; the registry then responds by informing which name servers (address of your web hosting registration) the domain registered. The request then goes to your web hosting company to obtain the actual IP address of your website. It’s imperative that your web hosting registration is completed accurately to guide visitors to your site.

What is a domain name hosting registrar?

A domain name registrar is a party that provides domain registration services to the public. The same affordable web hosting company that you have chosen to house your site. A domain name registrar accredited by ICANN (Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers).

It is impossible for an end-user to register a domain name directly to ICANN. So, check to see if your web hosting company is accredited, especially if you choose a cheap hosting package.

CPWebHosting Services

You have reached a trusted and reliable destination for web hosting services. Superior customer service, 100% uptime, and many unique features that you will not find anywhere else We are the most professional web hosting. We understand that web hosting is one of the most critical parts of any Online Business. We have listened to our customers in the past and have helped them with all their hosting needs. All of this makes us most reliable web hosting company.

No Hidden Charges

We have no hidden fees. We don’t sell our services on, fresh offerings, gimmicks or misleading information. Our customer service makes us the best Cheap Web Hosting company.

Affordable and Secure

Compare our cheap web hosting packages online. Our hosting plans are very affordable and reliable. We are in hosting business since 2002.

No OverSelling

We promise never to oversell our shared server. We follow guidelines to give our highest possible performance to each customer . We also provide our clients a seamless upgrade path so that, as their website or websites grow, we will handle their upgrades all the way from shared web hosting to a dedicated server, and everything in between. Also, we are continually updating our hardware and software platforms to be among the best and most up to date in the industry.

Money Back Guarantee

If you are ever dissatisfied with our services, we offer a 100% money-back refund for a full 30 days on web hosting and reseller accounts. No Questions asked.