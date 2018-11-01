Latest News and Web Hosting Review Internap

Company Introduction : Internap

Internap has created history within content delivery network (CDN) industry due to a close connection with Adobe and developed first flash video streaming platform. Internap was the first provider in delivering, on demand live streaming videos services through flash. The company has extensive network capacity, excellent global coverage, and technical expertise, regardless of the equipment. Their managed hosting offer solutions to satisfy business needs and industry-leading performance with excellent service, provide flexibility to adapt to changing business needs.

Internap's hybrid infrastructure performs without compromising along with virtual and bare-metal cloud, and provides collocation and hosting services across a global network of data centers. Apart from this, it optimized from application to the end user and excellent customer support with 100% uptime guarantee. Company's CDN allows clients to upload content in a single format, so end-users can view that content on iPad, iPhone, Android and also through software players such as Adobe Flash.

Data Center:

57 primarily Tier 3 data centers in 21 metropolitan markets and has 98 POPs around the world

Around 500,000 square feet

Executive

USA’s Senior Vice President and General Manager : Corey Needles

Acquisitions

Acquired SingleHop

Internap Discloses Second Quarter Financial Results

Internap will release second quarter financial results, and senior management will host conference call presentation to discuss the results. Both events held on Tuesday, August 4, 2015. A call be accessed by dialing 866-515-9839, International clients can dial 631-813-4875 and listeners connect to the webcast that includes presentation slides.

Services Offered – Web Hosting Review Internap

Data center services: Colocation, cloud, and network

Internap Plan Features

Internap's plan comes with great features including 1GB of RAM, 20GB of SSD storage and 1v CPU. On the other hand, if user purchase bandwidth below 50000 GB, they need to pay $0.10/GB, $0.05/GB for 500000GB or more and $0.07/GB for in between. On top of this, Internap uses fully managed operating system that means all network, hardware and OS level configuration troubleshooting lean on the support team.

Internap Product and Service

Internap offers a variety of information technology infrastructure solutions to meet changing requirements of the company. Services include:-

Enterprise IP

CDN

Colocation

Target Customers: Startup's to Fortune 500 companies

What for Customers?

high-performance, secure, scalable and reliable

The company's IT infrastructure solutions meet customer's unique business needs

Its data centers are a strong fit for companies in the IaaS space

Provides patented, route-optimized connectivity to the cloud exchange

High power density and, and agility to rapidly stand up a footprint

High bandwidth and low latency servers with up to 10Gbps connectivity

Scalability : The customers can hyper-scale their infrastructure as they grow

Uptime: 100%

Internap Reliability

Its data center include maintainable design, so each part of data center infrastructure such as electrical or mechanical can be shut down without creating disruption. Although, there is no need for critical equipment shutdown during planned and unplanned activities. Internap selects N+1 redundancy generator, cooling modules to minimize downtime and UPS. The company also includes ultrasonic humidification systems, pumps and cold/hot aisle containment zone to save energy, variable frequency drives on chillers.

Internap offers proactive monitoring, crediting and altering for network issues that can ensure 100% availability of the network, less than 0.3% package loss and less than 45-millisecond latency.

Internap Customer Support

Internap treats their clients like family members by providing 24/7 professional support through live chat, phone call, and email. Their support team filled with highly skilled and experts who can resolve issues instantly. Internap Speed Review

Moreover, Internap's data centers located in the USA and Asia Pacific. Their performance IP service can help to reduce latency and improve network consistency. Managed Internet Route Optimizer technology boost the Internet default routing rule system and Border Gateway Protocol. Despite this, MIRO-enhanced BGP considers additional factors to find out a quick path along with latency, jitter, and service degrading.

The company is a single-source information technology service provider with several products. Their all data centers are SAS 70 Type II facilitates which provide best in class performance, support and availability. The network delivers proprietary intelligent route-optimization technology fully backed by industry leading, proactive SLA and excellent customer support. Their all connections are reliable and flexible.

Latest News – Web Hosting Review Internap

(May 14, 2018) DediPath Chooses INAP for East Coast Infrastructure Expansion a multi-year colocation and IP transit agreement at York/New Jersey metro area data center in Secaucus, NJ