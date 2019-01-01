Backup Your Website

Data loss is the worst nightmare of people who own precious computer files, whether he is a website administrator or just a simple e-mail user. Sometimes, just one wrong push of a button can make all your files instantly vanish without a trace. Unless you have a magic wand that can make those files reappear, regular backing up of files is really a must. This duty of saving data to another storage device should be the routine of all webmasters. Having a backup of all your website files is extremely important because it gives you peace of mind in case accidental loss of data occurs.

So, if you are really serious about keeping your website alive, don't take for granted the importance of having a backup. It is 100% possible, easy, and you can even do it in a number of ways.

1. Backing Up Using Online Storage

Your server is already an online storage, but if you want to be more secure about your files, get another. If you have the money, you can always buy an additional hosting plan, maybe just a basic one. However, this is not a good option for those who have limited financial resources. If you are one these people, sign up to a free online storage service instead. This option, however, is only recommended to owners of personal websites that do not have too much files.

2. Backing Up Databases Using phpMyAdmin

Databases are the most common repository of important records. If you are running MySQL, the most widely used database program today, it is most likely that you have phpMyAdmin. A tool written in the php programming language, phpMyAdmin is used to effectively manage your MySQL database.