Latest News And Web Hosting Review LithiumHosting

Lithium hosting works on a very simple concept that good hosting should not be costly. Customers get affordable hosting as per requirement. The company is capable of reducing maximum expense and provides good quality service at low cost. It offers a 45-day money back guarantee on its individual hosting plans. Hosting services delivered are reseller hosting and virtual private servers. SSL Certificates leveraged for security purpose, with Hivelocity’s excellent network and secure data to customers for website creation. Company embeds it with servers that manage all DNS requests that is useful for reliable hosting. There is 30-day free trial period available for users.

Lithium Hosting Overview

Lithium Hosting is been into business since 2006 and backs the belief that good hosting does not need to cost much. Their secured and branded hardware datacenters provide the users with best hosting experience. Customer satisfaction and customer service are their selling points with no such policy as up selling or over selling.

Reliability and Uptime Report

Lithium Hosting assures its users with 99.9% uptime guarantee. They make sure that they do not oversell servers and hence, guarantee fast performance. Regular data backups provide customers with surety in case of data loss.

Lithium Hosting Plans

Lithium Hosting provides Personal Hosting. There are total four plans in total: Economy – for personal use, Value, Supreme and Elite plan which is ideal for large resource websites. These plans provide 2 – 12 GB storage, 50 – 500 GB bandwidth and 2 – unlimited Add-on Domains. They even provide a free trial for 30 days with 1 GB storage and 25 GB bandwidth. Further, Lithium Hosting assures of no overselling, 45day money back guarantee, website migration, Easy Control Panel, Unlimited SQL databases, Video Tutorials, tracking statistics, Webmail and Web disk access.

Reseller Hosting consists of three plans: The Freelancer, The Agency and The Multinational. They provide 50 – 200 GB storage and 800 – 2000 GB bandwidth. Hardware specifications include: Quad-Core Xeon E3 CPU, 8+ GB RAM, Secure datacenter, RAID 1 storage and Redundant power supplies.

Virtual Private Servers supplies four plans: 2 – 8 CPU, 512 – 4096 GB bandwidth, 1.5 – 12 GB RAM and 20 – 160 SSD storage. Additionally, 1 IPv4 and IPv6 Address, VNC Access, Full root access and one minute setup is provided.

ASP.NET Hosting comes with three plans: Windows NL, Windows PRO and Windows ELITE plans. They provide the user with unlimited storage and bandwidth, sub domains and parked domains. Additional features include: RAID10 storage, Redundant Power, Dual Intel Xeon processors and secure datacenter.

Lithium Hosting: Features and Control Panel

Daily Backups provided

RVSitebuilder

Statistics tracking

Latest cPanel version

Google Apps Wizard

POP/IMAP/SMTP Email server

Softaculous Autoinstaller

Attracta SEO Tools

Lithium Hosting Support

Customers can contact the company through other modes also: Google Talk, Skype, Snail Mail and phone support. Lithium Hosting is also social media active with pages in Twitter and Facebook. Video Tutorials, Knowledgebase and Client Area Portal provide clients with basic issues and troubleshooting for beginners.

Pros

Strong and continuous support team makes up the absence of live chat.

No up-selling or over–selling policy by the company.

Prices are constant and do not change.

Cons

No live chat support system.

Cancellation Policy

Lithium Hosting provides its users with prepaid accounts. A customer is free to cancel an account at any point of time by accessing Client Area and submitting a cancellation request. Refund is provided only if the cancellation is done within 30 days of account purchase. Refund request is to be made within 14 days of cancellation request. Service upgrades, add-ons and Domain name registrations are not refundable. Lithium Hosting provides a 45 day money back guarantee and only first0time account holders can ask for refund if requested within this time.

Conclusion

Lithium Hosting’s staff believes in treating their customers with respect, honesty and transparency. They never try to up sell or over sell their products to their customers. They let the customer be the king and chose what is good. Through they provide their continuous assistance in every step and recommend taking up low priced starter packs. One customer, one plan makes up with one price. Their prices never change. Other than hosting, Lithium Hosting provides security measures like CloudFlare and SSL Certificates. They provide a 30 day trial along with 30 day money back guarantee which is enough to try out their services without any loss.