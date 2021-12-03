Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Tumblr are famous social media networks, almost known to everybody. No doubt in that! They have transformed societal behavior from physical to online. Everyone is available on either of them. You may find very few people saying I'm not on social media.

People invest time in tweets, sharing status, pictures, videos, links, comments, product or service reviews, and much more. The search engines Google, Bing, Yahoo & Yandex give importance to such social sharing, as they have already announced that their search algorithm includes social signals. The links shared on Fan Pages by people are considered tweeted links and affect the search performance.

Most businesses marketing strategies include creating valuable content adding rich media with the website links. The content creates interest, and links drive people to a website. The search engines also consider these links valuable. Social media platforms convert these links into shorteners, but that's fine, as they are 301 redirects.

Social media classify outbound user-posted links as ‘nofollow.' The search engines don't count link-juice for the site. Search Engines have a different policy for the links posted on Social media. They treat them as regular links after taking into Author Authority into Account.

Social media have started killing or suspending fake accounts. If nobody follows them, they post spammy links or posts, have no photo, proper address, no mobile number validation, and much more. What makes the Account authoritative is the number of real followers, how many posts are re-tweeted or re-shared. The social media platforms require a login to see the content, which caps the search engines to crawl data. Hence retweets and re-sharing is vital to gain Link Juice.

Social media is like ‘democracy of the people, by the people and for the people.' People have taste; they like fantastic, fascinating, and viral content or links they want to share with the others connected with them. The people get motivated and encouraged to re-share or retweet; thus, posts flow to other social media accounts. Everybody likes to participate by comments or likes. The marketing team of companies keeps looking at the social media channels for such content and wants their business website to be associated with the same. Sometimes they pay the same to the authoritative and famous person on social media to re-share, as that brings more weight.

Every business looks to be on the top of the search engine listing, and to rank on every keyword is significantly hard. It is a challenge for the company, as if they want to thrive, they look to optimize a website for search engines on those keywords.