Latest News And Web Hosting Review SoHosted

Sohosted offers great hosting solutions and resolves customer’s issues. They provide services to individual, small, large and SME. Outstanding customer support is available 24/7 via email, chat or phone, their support team response instantly to the customer. Services and products are flexible and meet the demand of the customer’s need. Hosting package includes support for CMS, MySQL, and PHP. Company uses high-quality servers and provides reliable network. Customers get free forwarding services if immediately register a new domain or transfer existing domain name. Their hosting services include web hosting and VPS hosting that includes SSD storage. In addition, with their VPS service customer gets web-based control panel.

Sohosted : Company Overview

From around last 10 yrs, Sohosted is offering various web hosting services comprising of VPS Hosting, ASP.NET Hosting, PHP Hosting, Application Hosting and others to their customers, across the world. Without any discrimination, they just serve their clients equally and well. High and good quality services are offered to clients and everything regarding products & services is honestly communicated to them.

Reliability and Performance/ Uptime Report

Sohosted has designed a very good infrastructure of their network and invested in their server configuration so that they can deliver high quality services. Their server performance is proactively monitored by the specialists for throughout the day in order to keep them online, stable & prompt. High Uptime is also offered by VPS, results in top notch performance and high reliability. Company is also offering a money back guarantee as they are quite confident of the services and they are sure that their customers will also love them.

Hosting plans

VPS Hosting offers a wide range of features like 100% SSD storage, Application VPS inc Joomla, WordPress & other apps, VLAN, Web-based control panel, Guaranteed RAM, Automated Backup Services, Fast online, Proactive monitoring, VShield Edge, VPN, Firewall, NAT, Root Access, Free SLA, High uptime by HA, Configurable alarms, 30 day trial.

Web Hosting provides with various useful features, some of them are unlimited like Unlimited Mailboxes, Unlimited email space, Unlimited FTP accounts, Unlimited MySQL space with Customer Support & min 10 Databases.

Features and Control Panel

Automated Backups

Apps like Joomla, WordPress etc.

Full SSD storage

Customer Support

Web-based control panel

VPN, NAT, Firewall

SLA for free

ASP.NET 2.0 / 3.5 / 4.0 / 4.5

High Uptime

PHP 5.2, 5.3, 5.4, 5.5, 5.6 version

Unlimited Mail boxes & FTP Accounts

Support

Customer Service of Sohosted is quite fast. Clients need some advice, they can speak to the subject experts on phone and they respond with some good and useful advice. If any issue arises and they need a solution for the same, they can send their issue on mail and team of technicians or experts resolve the same and revert within 1 Hour. Some FAQ`s & Knowledgebase are also provided which may be quite similar to the customer’s queries, so it is another source of helping the users.

Pros

Established individual contact with each & every client

Responses quickly made

Solutions on individual basis are provided

A flexible hosting platform

Unexpected bills are not received by the clients

There are no hidden charges

Web hosting packages are comprehensive

Honest advice given to clients

Reliable & energetic services

High quality network

Sites hosted on prompt servers

Innovative Services are provided

Cons

No guarantee for offering specific uptime is offered

Cancellation Policy/ Refund Policy

A refund policy of Sohosted offers a guarantee to clients to refund their money within 30 days if they are not feeling happy with the services offered. A 30 Days money back guarantee is applied to VPS Hosting services, where on request of a customer, money is refunded by company to them on their being feeling unsatisfactory.

Conclusion

Sohosted, one of the good web hosting providers, offers Web hosting, VPS Hosting, Application hosting, Windows hosting services at best affordable prices to their customers. Customers seeking assistance or any kind of help, their professionals and experts are available always.