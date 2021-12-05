WordPress facilitates the automatic sharing of Ananova posts on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook & Tumblr through Tools -> Marketing -> Connections. As the posts publish button is pressed, it goes to Ananova followers on these social media platforms.

Ananova looks to boost these social media platforms to increase its reach. Ananova uses the ‘Business Hosting Journal' as a keyword on these social profiles, and all its sharing includes #bhj & #ananova as #hashtags. The site wants to develop the audience on the following niche: #businesshostingjournal #hostingjournal #businesshosting #cloudhosting #webhosting #sharedhosting #dedicatedserver #resellerhosting

Ananova shares the articles related to the web hosting industry, web hosting reviews of hosting providers, and the latest news. The team looks to provide practical, informative, helpful, and updated unique content. They want to build a trusted web hosting community and build relationships by regularly interacting with connections.

Ananova.com will develop a directory using the plugin ‘directorist' and add and compare the hosting plans of thousands of hosting providers. It has started with ‘Hostens' and looks to cover each web hosting provider in the upcoming days. The directory scope covers most of the information in fields while including a call to action (CTA). The hosting plans would be categorized under different keywords like shared hosting, reseller hosting, dedicated server, VPS, Cloud Hosting, and many more.