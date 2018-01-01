Website Builder Benefits and Providers

Website Builder

Benefits – Website Builder

Drag and Drop, Easy and Quick : Business, Enterprise, individuals, bloggers, can create their user-friendly intuitive website and content. They need to choose a template and follow instructions to populate and make it live. Even templates are customizable.

: Business, Enterprise, individuals, bloggers, can create their user-friendly intuitive website and content. They need to choose a template and follow instructions to populate and make it live. Even templates are customizable. Contemporarily designed templates : Colourful designs, minimalistic, light and clean to give the modern feel, with easy navigation.

: Colourful designs, minimalistic, light and clean to give the modern feel, with easy navigation. Cost Effective : No need to purchase designer tools, even no need to hire a designer or professional. Cost almost equivalent to cheap shared web hosting services.

: No need to purchase designer tools, even no need to hire a designer or professional. Cost almost equivalent to cheap shared web hosting services. Does not need coding experience

No maintenance required : Updates are done automatically by Site Builder provider.

: Updates are done automatically by Site Builder provider. One click publishing without need of FTP program

Easy to create Forms and apply validation tools and CAPTCHA.

Advanced graphics tools like shapes, text-art, rotation, shadows and many other image effects.

Navigation tools: Navigation bars, tab menus, drop-down menus, site-tree, slide-menus.

Fully integrated jQuery UI (Accordion, Tabs), animations, effects

Google compatible sitemap generator / PayPal eCommerce Tools

Built-in Slide Shows, Photo Galleries, Rollover images, Banners

Support for YouTube, Flash Video, Windows Media Player and many other video formats.

Login Tools/Page Password Protection

Built-in Content Management System with many plug-ins

Website Builder Providers

Godaddy: Small business can design fully functional and professional websites with no technical expertise even using the smartphone.

Ibuilt

Gomobi

Qfuse

Weebly

Squarespace

Wix

Dudaone

Yola

Jimdo

Yahoo

Homestead

Dudamobile

Onbile

Mofuse

Activemobi

Tappinn

WYSIWYG (What-You-See-Is-What-You-Get) Web Builder 12

Enable customers to create a precisely same website as designed without learning HTML. The users can point to desired functions, drag and drop objects anywhere on the page positions and finally publish it to the web server. It provides full control over the content and layout of the web page and can hold multiple web pages. The document created is fully optimized HTML5.

Features

Native form validation, new input types and options, web storage, audio/video and YouTube

Canvas and SVG support in shapes and other drawing tools

CSS3 @font-face, opacity, border radius, box shadow, gradients, navigation menu, animations, transitions, and transforms.