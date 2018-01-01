Website Builder Benefits and Providers

Website Builder
Benefits – Website Builder
- Drag and Drop, Easy and Quick: Business, Enterprise, individuals, bloggers, can create their user-friendly intuitive website and content. They need to choose a template and follow instructions to populate and make it live. Even templates are customizable.
- Contemporarily designed templates: Colourful designs, minimalistic, light and clean to give the modern feel, with easy navigation.
- Cost Effective: No need to purchase designer tools, even no need to hire a designer or professional. Cost almost equivalent to cheap shared web hosting services.
- Does not need coding experience
- No maintenance required: Updates are done automatically by Site Builder provider.
- One click publishing without need of FTP program
- Easy to create Forms and apply validation tools and CAPTCHA.
- Advanced graphics tools like shapes, text-art, rotation, shadows and many other image effects.
- Navigation tools: Navigation bars, tab menus, drop-down menus, site-tree, slide-menus.
- Fully integrated jQuery UI (Accordion, Tabs), animations, effects
- Google compatible sitemap generator / PayPal eCommerce Tools
- Built-in Slide Shows, Photo Galleries, Rollover images, Banners
- Support for YouTube, Flash Video, Windows Media Player and many other video formats.
- Login Tools/Page Password Protection
- Built-in Content Management System with many plug-ins
Website Builder Providers
- Godaddy: Small business can design fully functional and professional websites with no technical expertise even using the smartphone.
- Ibuilt
- Gomobi
- Qfuse
- Weebly
- Squarespace
- Wix
- Dudaone
- Yola
- Jimdo
- Yahoo
- Homestead
- Dudamobile
- Onbile
- Mofuse
- Activemobi
- Tappinn
WYSIWYG (What-You-See-Is-What-You-Get) Web Builder 12
Enable customers to create a precisely same website as designed without learning HTML. The users can point to desired functions, drag and drop objects anywhere on the page positions and finally publish it to the web server. It provides full control over the content and layout of the web page and can hold multiple web pages. The document created is fully optimized HTML5.
Features
- Native form validation, new input types and options, web storage, audio/video and YouTube
- Canvas and SVG support in shapes and other drawing tools
- CSS3 @font-face, opacity, border radius, box shadow, gradients, navigation menu, animations, transitions, and transforms.