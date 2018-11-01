Latest News and Review HostNowNow Hosting

Key Selling Points

West Africa’s fastest growing web-hosting brand

Services Offered: Shared and Cloud Hosting, Virtual and Dedicated Servers, Domain Registration, Server Management, SiteLock, SSL and other technical-related services.

‘LIMITLESS Hosting’ (in October 2016)

‘HostNowNow Empowerment Scheme’ (Giving 1000 women and youth free websites this March 2017 at the YEN event).

Executive

President & Co-Founder: Olorunsheyi Emmanuel

Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder: Ayodeji Niyi-Adesola

What for Customers?

Innovative and provide the best web hosting solutions in West Africa.

Latest News

(MARCH 22, 2017) HostNowNow blazes the trail becomes first to accept Bitcoin payment for web hosting in Nigeria. The company now cater to all kinds of customers of any geographical location.