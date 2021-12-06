Ananova is creating a web hosting directory using the ‘directorist' plugin, where it is going to list the hosting plans of thousands of web hosting companies under various categories. The different hosting types include:

Shared Hosting: It's the most basic web hosting service for individuals and small organizations and personal web pages with limited or capped resources. A server hosts many other websites sharing a shared pool of server resources like RAM, CPU, IP, and space.

Reseller web hosting: The leading hosting companies and Resellers offer shared hosting services and other hosting resources. The web developers, designers, other IT or SEO professionals become web hosts for the individual domains or clients they serve.

VPS (Virtual Private Server or Dedicated Server) : The server resources get divided into many virtual servers. Each user is provided root access and has their own virtual space. In self-managed, a customer is responsible for patching or upgrading the software and other admin tasks.

Dedicated Hosting: A customer gains complete administrative control or access to an entire server with root access and is responsible for security and maintenance.

Managed hosting: A customer does not have root access to modify the server or configuration. However, they can control other resources like FTP, databases using remote management tools. The provider guarantee service quality.

Colocation Hosting: The hosting company provides physical space for the client's owned servers, electrical supply, Internet access, storage facility, and bandwidth. The customer is responsible for hardware upgrades or changes. Colocation types include mini-tower cases or rackmount enclosures.

Cloud hosting : The robust, reliable & scalable hosting based on clustered load-balanced servers and utility billing. If one computer in the cloud goes down in a decentralized environment, the alternative compensates significantly fewer power disruptions or natural disasters issues. The customer pays only for the resources consumed instead of a fixed upfront amount, and additional resources get automatically provided during peak traffic.

Clustered hosting: A high-availability scalable dedicated hosting solution hosting with a separate web server and database server or email services.

For a fast-moving hosting B2B subscription-based business, the Ananova directory will provide a dynamic and effective digital campaign generating intense interest. Ananova will share the directory listing on social media pages which include:

The structured hosting directory would encompass nearly all the hosting plans offered by providers. The Ananova is creating this for building awareness and interest in a brand's product or services and achieving specific lead-generation and sales goals. The customers can give their opinions, views, feedback, comments, and ratings on those listing. This campaign of collecting the customer's feedback helps further research and generate reports for top web hosting providers. The movements run by Ananova are recursive, and the goals achieved by the deployment of such smaller campaigns contribute to the whole campaign.

After listing the hosting provider, a marketing team further disseminates the information on social media and blogs to gain traffic and recognition. The data provided in the listing are checked regularly to ensure its validity. The data provided is specific and can be compared with the other hosting providers. This empowers individuals, web developers, and businesses to make educated buying decisions when researching web hosting solutions.