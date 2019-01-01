Free Minecraft Server Hosting Australia

People of Australia are aware of Minecraft server as it is very popular among game lovers. It is a server that has high performance and also does not have any lag. This type of server is best when you wish to make a small community of friends and thus, one has the option to create their own Minecraft. It is important to download Minecraft server and install it to your respective system. Once you are done with its next step is to configure the server. The configuration must be according to a system and thus, memory must be allocated according to it.

Steps Involved for Hosting

It is important to have a public IP address as it will help to connect people globally. Once you are ready with Minecraft server and IP address next comes SSH tool putty. There are many other tools available but among all putty is very popular and it gives complete safety and security. It is very important to execute SSH as security is very important while dealing with server and making it global. Thus download putty and it's putty gen that will be furthered used to make server executable. The key pair offered by Amazon is in the format that is not supported by putty and thus key pair is now required to be converted. The .pem format supported by Amazon is not possible in putty and thus, it requires a .ppk key pair.

Now start the putty gen and click on load button. It will take you to file selection page and thus it is very important to select all files. First select the .pem file that is given by Amazon for your server. Once it is been loaded putty gen will give a message successfully imported which makes sure that file is ready to convert in putty format. Save the private .ppk file in your system and close putty gen. Now next configuring a server that is possible with putty. When you start putty IP address will be required for further execution and so enter your public IP address. There are various options given, but you have to go for connection Data. You must enter login username for connection and also load .ppk file in SSH. This was some basic configuration required to start your server in public. The above all configurations is require when you start for the first time but now just save the whole session.

Final Measure to Connectivity

Connect and you will find your EC2 server ready to help you. The server is in Linux and thus you are required to make changes in Linux box. There are many commands used in it, but you just start with downloading Minecraft server and starting it with a help of commands. The new folder will have the latest version of Minecraft that will bring some extra features. Now just invoke Java VM and set memory for the server. It is depending on the memory of your system and configuration available in it. The server will first start with spawn areas, but it will do by itself. Now you are required to start commands as Admin and go for Minecraft client with IP address given by Amazon. Thus,

