About the company

Services Offered

Cloud services from email hosting, business collaboration

Cloud computing hosting, including hosting SAP, Oracle, and Microsoft Dynamics applications, among other numerous ERP and CRM systems, and deploying their workloads.

It provides businesses with a dynamic economic environment that features CloudSpace Drive, CloudSpace Talk, and Online Office Suite.

MyCloud – a Platform as a Service (PaaS) Cloud Hosting Solution

It enables businesses with the modern approach of cloud computing. It boasts of a pool of resources approach by combining the advantages of the on-premises datacenter and robust infrastructure of the cloud virtualized data centres which perfectly suits the SAP HANA system.

SAP hosting environment offers a pool of resources to host the SAP HANA system on its datacenters.

It offers features and solutions that help leverage the capabilities of SAP HANA DB and App to deliver data-driven, real-time analytics:

Unlimited VMs on the same pool of resources.

More than 99.9% SLA uptime.

It geographically distributed data centres to guarantee the highest performance.

The users can scale up and down and create unlimited VMs to implement, maintain, run, and interweave SAP HANA database and applications.

SAP HANA requires working on multiple VMs with abundant computing resources. MyCloud hosting platform provides an extreme pool of resources to host multiple VMs simultaneously.

The businesses can fully control these resources by building up virtual machines that suit SAP HANA architecture. They can also deploy the operating system (OS) that perfectly suits provisions and SAP workloads. Via the MyCloud portal, users can combine resources, build virtual data centres and virtual machines, and manage and interconnect them all.

WorldPosta utilizes the capabilities of the latest premier technologies powered by VMware hypervisor as they are certified by SAP for SAP HANA production environments.

Enterprises can use just the resources they need, neither more nor less. MyCloud is easily scalable and elastic to adjust and tailor the resources of the VMs and reallocate them whenever required. It also allows for testing the environment custom-make the resources based on proven performance.

What for Customers?

an industry-leading, innovative platform

The company helps accelerate the value of the cloud with a streamlined approach that boasts of elasticity and scalability.

Strict security measures via the latest technologies

Various backup & Consultation services.

Scalability: Its solution gives the users the capability to scale the resources up or down via a brilliant, clear portal.

Support: 24.7.365 technical support

Uptime Guarantee: 99.9%

Latest News

