Latest News And Web Hosting Review Allwebnow

Allwebnow offers hosting solutions to small and medium sized business since 2001. They provide excellent technical support with well experienced and efficient team available 24/7 via phone, email or live chat. Company offers good uptime with 30 days money back guarantee for unsatisfied customers. Services offered by Allwebnow include Windows web hosting, VPS hosting, Reseller hosting, Cpanel web hosting, spam filters and more. Moreover, company’s hosting features come with Apache web server, 1000 email accounts, Linux operating system, 10000 MB of disk space, free setup, MySQL primary database and many more. To secure and protect customer’s data, company provides automatic backups, DDoS Protection and Antivirus.

All Web Now is a web development company that is based in Cincinnati. It works to fulfill the needs of small to medium size businesses on web. It has held an A+ rating. It is the better business bureau for more than 8 years. It offers core web solutions in a simple way, like – web design, web hosting, E-commerce, marketing and consulting. It has uncompromising prices and features. It offers amazing technical support, with various plans. All Web Now was launched in 2001 by a web developer Ben Wade. Wade started dabbling in Web development in the late nineties, and he found that the Internet portals were messy with too much confusion, information and unreliable products and services. That is why he came up with a concept to simplify it.

Reliability and Uptime Report

Allwebnow.com offers a good uptime and it only goes down for maintenance, and it also happens during non-peak hours. Moreover for this purpose also, you will be notified that when it happens. Moreover, this happens mostly once a year on average. It is a reliable web hosting company.

Plan and Pricing

Allwebnow.com has Web Hosting, Virtual Hosting, and Virtual Server products. It offers the services of cPanel Web Hosting, Windows Web Hosting, Reseller Hosting, VPS Hosting, Email only, Security, Spam Filter and others. In Shared hosting, it has – Standard cPanel, advanced cPanel, Windows Silver Package, Platinum cPanel, Windows Gold Package and Windows Platinum Package. It has a list of plans from which you can choose any of the plans as per your need and budget. It has plans for various needs.

Features and Control Panel

Allwebnow.com has various features, some of the major features are – 1000 email accounts, 10000 MB disk space, unlimited number of subdomains, Linux operating system, MySQL primary database, Apache Web server, no setup fee, mailing lists 1000 and many more. It has a cPanel control panel. It is easy to use. It helps you a lot to maintain your website.

Technical Support

Allwebnow.com has knowledgeable, experienced and dedicated technical support staff. They are always ready to help and assist you. The main aim of this company is customer satisfaction. It offers customer support through Unlock your IP address, submit ticket and knowledge base. It responds to its ticket system within 12 hrs. Usually, they try to reply sooner. It provides all website development services.

Pros

Allwebnow.com has various pros, some of the major pros are – Free Domain, Money back guarantee, Antivirus & DDos, One click app install, SSH Access, Automatic Backups and many more.

Cancellation & Refund Policy

If you are not satisfied with Allwebnow.com services or because of any reason you want to cancel it, then not to worry as this company offers you the facility of 30 days money back guarantee from the date of its purchase.

Summary

Overall Allwebnow is a good company. It offers various plans for individuals to professionals for small to medium size business. It is worthy to spend your bucks on it. This company was started in the early 2000’s since then this company is growing steadily. It is focusing primarily on shared hosting services, and it includes reseller hosting accounts. This company has been in the scenario around more than a decade. However they offer a limited amount of services, and they offer exceptional support services. It keeps a very personalized approach with all of its clients.