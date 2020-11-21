NEW REPORT: COVID Recovery Remains Priority, But Gov’t Cannot Neglect Long-Term Challenges Facing Workers, Economy From AI

Washington, D.C.— Today, the House Budget Committee released a report on artificial intelligence (AI) and its potential impacts on the workforce, American lives and livelihoods, and our economy. AI has strengthened our nation’s efforts to understand, treat, and recover from the coronavirus. Still, as we look to the future, we must also ensure that the implementation of AI and new technologies lead to inclusive economic growth and broad societal benefits.

The report highlights witness testimony on the impacts of AI on our workforce and the federal budget, which call for increased federal investments in education, job training and transition support, research and development, and AI systems that improve the efficiency and effectiveness of government programs and services. As new AI applications emerge, this commitment will become even more critical as technological advancements could exacerbate existing inequalities and income gaps.

House Budget Chairman John Yarmuth said: “The pandemic brought our economy to a screeching halt, but technological change has marched on. While our priority must be defeating the virus and bolstering our slowing recovery, we cannot neglect the long-term challenges facing our workers and our economy. Unemployment is at record highs, and the job market will continue to shift as AI and new technologies transform our economy, potentially creating additional obstacles for millions of Americans in search of a good job.

“As we work to recover and revitalize the economy during this pandemic, the federal government must make smart investments to harness AI’s potential benefits, prepare our workforce for a changing job landscape, and ensure our policies benefit all Americans.”

