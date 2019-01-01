Advantage of Private DayZ Server over Public DayZ Game Server

Enhanced Online Gaming Experience

With the advent of the internet, it is now possible to connect with gamers all around the world and has hence enhanced the gaming experience. Over these years, a lot of games have come up and have been quite popular among the gamers. For an instance, among the most recently released games, DayZ has emerged out to be one of the most popular games. DayZ was initially released in 2013. It was released in its early alpha testing version, and it still continues to run in the alpha version.

Host Private DayZ Server

DayZ is an open world survival game, and the player of the game has to survive the zombies by scavenging the world for food, water, weapons, and medicine. Also, to that, they have to kill or avoid zeds as well as cooperate with other players to survive in the game. Since the time game has been released it has apparently sold around 3 million copies in its alpha version itself. Therefore, the popularity of this game is undeniable. With the advent of the internet, we know that gamers from all around the globe can play together as well as form a community of their own. Playing through a game server can enhance the gaming experience. Therefore, many gamers around the world play this game using public server or public hive.

Public DayZ Game Server

DayZ development team is responsible for providing the public server which acts as a backbone for gamers to play the game using the DayZ game server. These public servers are connected to the public hive. Each player can have only one character at a time. However, players playing in the public server can come and leave whenever they wish. As a result, new characters come and go with the entry and exit of new members.

Private DayZ Server Vs. Public DayZ Game Server

Therefore, a lot of gamers are now resorting to websites that host private DayZ server for interested DayZ gamers. The private server is connected to a private hive. The main difference between private server and a public server is that private servers offer more control over public servers. Private hive and private servers are often costlier than public hives, but DayZ development team have developed private servers to allow gamers to have increased control over their own game.

The private server is more secured therefore random players cannot freely join and exit according to wish. Apart from that private servers offer a lot of advantage over public server like Kicking players, Ban players, Creating a Server Password, Using a Server Whitelist, Viewing BEC logs and Connecting multiple servers.

Conclusion

