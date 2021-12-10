The Ananova team focuses on the following social media platforms for business-related campaigns.

The marketing campaigns involve listing hosting plans and hosting reviews of hosting providers to promote them on the above-listed media and various satellite domains and blogs. The visitors can share their opinions, thoughts, or comments on Ananova pages and social media platforms. Ananova welcomes interactions, discussion, ratings, sharing of hosting experience to be impartial, trustworthy, and data-driven, thus empowering the designers, developers, SEO and IT professionals, individuals, and companies to make confident decisions on their web hosting investments.

Ananova Consumer Reports of the web hosting industry is the trusted source anyone can go to for thorough, current, and honest reviews so they can make the most educated decisions and investments possible when choosing a web hosting provider. The website is a significant resource devoted to generating hosting industry brand awareness and plans; thus, the hosting consumer can choose the most potent hosting company best fit for business or individual websites with that in mind. The hosting industry is the most competitive market, where thousands of companies operate with different niches.

The hosting providers run many advertisement campaigns and broadcast their hosting plans on several social media channels. They target masses with specific needs, particular population segments, or market niches. Often, a visitor finds their sporadic advertisements in Good Advertisements or WordPress ads which lasts for a few days or weeks. The campaigns run by Ananova is different; it's more like public relations campaigns to help the hosting prospects with the most educated decisions and investments possible when choosing a web hosting provider.

The Ananova aims to:

Taking the guesswork out of web hosting.

The world's only source for 100% impartial, data-driven web hosting reviews and reports.

SiteGeek is the web hosting industry game-changer.

Opening the doors to web hosting data and unbiased reviews to make educated investments.

The goals involve improving and managing hosting brand reputation and management, providing reliable information about hosting providers and the latest technology news and developments. The Ananova PR campaign is the structured deliverance of delivering the most reliable web host performance indicators. This campaign satisfies the audience with accurate, current, and accurate data, provides various metrics based on data and reviews by real user experiences.

Ananova campaign is a co-ordinated research effort to assist or reinforce the hosting consumers in their search for the best hosting provider. Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Tumblr are the social media platforms used to increase focus, target, and measurability to achieve the above specific goals.

Ananova understands that visitor's reviews alter consumer perception, opinion, and attitude, impacting the Ananova ranking of hosting providers. Thus, improvise and adjust their listing position in top or best providers pages—the rank matters to the hosting consumer to choose the best hosting brand for its online presence. The top listed brands obviously would receive maximum attention, engagement, traffic, and sales. The reviews pinpoint hosting providers' best and negative attributes, and the research team tracks them while creating data-driven reports. The final consumer reports influence the hosting consumer behavior through signposting and reality. The hosting provider advertises much salesmanship, seducing, and endorsements in their favor and creates a brand to thrive in their business. They run various PPC, SEO, lead generation tactics, and social media campaigns.

Ananova makes hosting customers aware of misleading sales advertisements, thus asking them to make buying decisions intelligently using the research already done for them on various brands and their hosting plans. Ananova wishes to build a strong, trusted & reliable relationship with its visitors or audience.