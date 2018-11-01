Latest News And Web Hosting Review Safenames.net

Safenames Limited is a leader in providing global domain registration, online trademark protection services, and corporate domain portfolio management services. This company was founded in 1998 and is an ICANN accredited domain registrar. Today the company registers over 7000 domain extensions. It provides a variety of services such as domain audit plus, web hosting, domain registration, domain renewal, domain transfer, SSL certificates, domain retrieval, domain acquisition, international domain portal, and Mark protects. Safenames.net has very reliable technical support and customer support teams that are available 24/7 to sort any arising issues.

Safenames.net : Company Overview:

Safenames is a leading global Domain name registration company. It was founded in 1997and accredited in 2002. It is a privately held company. Most extensive direct domain registration services and comprehensive management tools of any registrar in the world are ensured by the company. It specializes in corporate domain portfolio management and online trademark infringement protection services. A comprehensive suite of customizable web-based products and services, along with expert sales and customer support teams of the company, empowers clients legal, operations and marketing department to efficiently manage and protect domain names, trademark, and online brand equity.

Uptime Report:

Company guarantees 99.9999% up time at their Tier 3 Enhanced Data Centre.

Hosting Plans:

3 types of hosting plans are available at safenames.net. They are as follows:

Virtual/ Cloud server hosting: This is a cost effective plan at just £ 50/month. This plan is a great alternative to a dedicated hosting package and specialized hosting needs at very low costing. Here servers use the latest VMware technology. 24×7 customer

support with dedicated account manager is made available. Here client gets the ability to gain full desktop or root access to their server. Choice from Windows or Linux operating systems is made available for clients. This plan customizes firewall and bandwidth requirements.

Dedicated Hosting: This is a dedicated hosting plan at just £ 100/month. Company provides server in Tier 3 Enhanced Data Center which is specially constructed to Financial Service Authority (FSA) Standards with a 99.9999% server up time. This plan provides end to end solutions for medium to large sized companies which help in improving response time and overall performance. Choice from Windows or Linux operating systems is made available for clients. Dell, Compaq and IBM hardware are made available and this plan is a support for applications that run on Microsoft SQL, MySQL and PostgreSQL. Dedicated IP address with the option for additional IPs is also made available for clients.

Co-location Hosting: This plan is a more effective local solution provided by the company. It allows clients as an organization to save time, money and resources at the same time having the benefits of Tier 3 enhanced Data Center. 24×7 technical support is provided. With this plan, client can place a server, firewall or switch into company’s data center.

​

Features:

For all registration requirements, local contact service is provided.

More than 700 domain extensions (.com, .net, co.uk, etc.) worldwide are available for domain registration.

SSL Certificates

Protection against domain expiry

Domain acquisition of secondary market names

Standard or custom WHOIS privacy services are ensured to the clients.

Support for DNS Management and full DNS record is provided.

Defence and recovery tools for protection and domain dispute consultation are made available to clients 24×7.

Support:

24×365 in-house operational support is ensured.

Dedicated professional team of qualified engineers is available to network support.

Pros:

Due to the most extensive direct domain registration services and comprehensive management tools of any registrar in the world. The company ensures the client about the protection of their brands.

The company ensures the safety of the domain name assets against the thefts of domain name. Company never inadvertently deletes domain name.

With the help of tools, security features, billing flexibility and account reporting they manage the client’s domain portfolio.

Full security to clients name is ensured by the company therefore, no impact of cyber-squatters, unauthorized DNS changes and domain hijackers are allowed.

Domain name accessibility is maximized by ensuring that the web traffic reaches clients website.

Support is provided for the domain portfolio managers, legal, marketing and operations department. Assessment of internal efficiency is done and accordingly staff is managed for proper support.

Cancellation policy:

Clients can cancel their services with the company at any time in accordance with the terms and conditions. A contract of minimum period of 12 months is made between company and client.

Conclusion:

Safenames maintains high standard quality products, services. Their support team is also available 24×7. Their main aim is customer satisfaction.