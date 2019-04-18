Premium Security Software

Need Maximum Security for System

Today's cyber world has a lot of security threats which includes hackers, viruses, malware, worms, adware, spyware, key-loggers, DDoS attacks, cyber-criminals, and this list is very long. It makes businesses, corporations, government, and even individuals to worry about the security of their systems. Daily, you can find news related to credit card frauds, hacking of business emails and social accounts. Therefore, everybody goes for maximum security on their computer(Laptop, PC & iPads) and mobile systems, thus preventing their exposure to cyber-criminals and from unauthorized access.

Security Software Companies

They install anti-virus, anti-malware, firewall, and backup tools provided by branded companies like Norton, Mc Afee, 360 Safeguard, Avast, Kaspersky, Windows Defender, Trend Micro, Avg, Webroot, Comodo, K7, F-secure, and many others.

The security software quartine and removes the suspicious pattern by searching in files, thus protecting the computers.

“Why to quartine, just remove them, if the files contain the codes of cyber-criminals”.

Quartine places the malware programs to a location from where it cannot negatively affect other programs.

People Myth

Some people do not wish to invest in security software and on free ones, they have no trust. They think, that security software makes a computer slow and would ask for restart of machine many times. But, without security software, it's 100% sure, that such computers would get infected in a day or in the near future. Once those computers get connected to the Internet, or USB or disk inserted, the chances of infection increases. The security software checks every website opened and evaluates the integrity of the file reputation system with every download.

“Regularly updating and upgrading of security software eliminates the risk of infection. Prevention is better than cure”.

Security Companies Keep Customers Aware of New Threats

The security companies continuously do a lot of research on new emerging security threats. They work with Artificial Intelligence to develop heuristics on their software, hence releasing the new patches automatically.

The security companies through the various forums, communities, social media platforms reports and make people aware of new malicious codes and steps to be taken to keep the system protected.

The good quality security software, deter the user from accessing the malicious URL's and stops malware, adware, and ransomware. Hence, it's always recommended to install premium or paid security software, as it comes with real-time protection.

Browser Security

Most of our programs runs on the browser, and also the private data stored there in the form of cookies. The browser providers also do a lot of research to keep the system secure. The Google Chrome comes with built-in anti-exploit sandbox technology which partitions browser from the rest of the operating system.

Conclusion

An end-user also must be aware of not to open unsecured URL's, URL's without https and do not click on trusted links in the emails.