Latest News And Web Hosting Review WebWerks

Hosting Review WebWerks

About Company – Hosting Review WebWerks

Key Selling Points

Dell, cPanel, IBM, Oracle, Microsoft are some of the many prominent existing channel partners of Web Werks.

The company has collaborated with 1000+ organizations globally which include Fortune 500 companies across various business verticals government sectors such as Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited, Maharashtra Pollution Control Board, Maharashtra Knowledge Corporation, NABARD, NPCI, etc.

PCI-DSS, HIPAA, ISO 27001, TIA-942 and SSAE16, SSAE18 SOC 2 Type 1 compliant

Establishment: 1996

Executive

Director & CEO: Nikhil Rathi

Data Center

state-of-the-art Data Centers

India-based TIER III and Tier IV data center service provider

5 carrier neutral data centers in India and USA

Validated with ISO 9001:2015, ISO 27001:2013, ISO 20000-1 and Uptime Institute Certified

Energy-efficient, highly inter-connected

Carbon Neutral contributing towards Global Go-Green concepts

All cabinets, cages, and suites lockable

Services Offered – Hosting Review WebWerks

cloud data center service, cloud solutions, and web hosting services

Dedicated Servers, Cloud, Virtualization, Co-location and Disaster Recovery Services

RYOC (Resell Your Own Cloud): to host multiple accounts under their price listed and brand name. The account holder is solely responsible for securing, configuring and updating the server depending on the clients’ requirements. The WebWerks would be in charge of network connectivity and hardware facility. Self-managed and fully managed Hosting solutions cloud solutions, dedicated servers

VPS hosting services on Linux and Windows operating platforms Professional and Advanced Managed WordPress The package contains vital pre-installed plugins, themes, and extensions for the user's web space. The company does security and core version updates. The websites stored on SSD technology empowered with Content Delivery Network (CDN) to load faster in all regions of the world. Data and Privacy Protection (DPP) It defines consolidated operational security approach that guarantees information is secured while helping organizations meet progressively strict compliance prerequisites in various districts. Advanced security to distinguish and protect sensitive data in a client's domain, e.g., payment data, personally identifiable data, and licensed property.

It meets strict compliance prerequisites around securing information at rest.

Understanding Risks Associated with Data: To comprehend, distinguish and report the most sensitive information in their surroundings.

Upgraded Data Protection: Deploys innovation stages to confine access to endorsed organization faculty and procedures. Furthermore, producing detailed data about unapproved access by clients, applications, and frameworks to sensitive information.

Definite Compliance Reporting: Delivers detailed monthly reports of information utilization and how is ensured. Also enables clients to meet their compliance necessities in numerous districts incorporating specific arrangements in the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation and PCI-DSS. Other Services Offered: disaster recovery services, Innovative Rapid Cloud backup technologies, work area recovery services, CDN services

Web Werks Provides complete on-site assistance, and six-layer security maintained 24.7.365 via secured card, biometric access control, man-traps, CCTV, locking cabinets via high-end innovation and profoundly trained staff.

Dedicated Hosting Features

Dual Core CPU, 8 GB RAM, and two hard disks

Fine-tuned

Customers – Hosting Review WebWerks Target Customers: Companies in the area of web hosting, VPS hosting, colocation services, dedicated servers, cloud platform and disaster recovery services

Premium Customers: Microsoft, Canon, Google, Godrej, TATA, Facebook, Akamai, Netflix

Partners will have access to sell data center products and services under their business tag.

Customers: 1000+ organizations globally that include Fortune 500 companies across various industry verticals. It includes Government sectors like Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited, Maharashtra Pollution Control Board, Maharashtra Knowledge Corporation, NABARD, NPCI, etc.

What for Customers?

Top-notch Performance : Quality-driven, innovative and energy efficient

: Quality-driven, innovative and energy efficient A wide range of configurations customized to suit your business needs & budgets

Fast application deployment, versatile scalability, and low expenses

Highly reliable and secure hosting solutions : Clients can focus on core business without worrying about data security. A robust security, non-shared resources, and better flexibility

: Clients can focus on core business without worrying about data security. A robust security, non-shared resources, and better flexibility Pioneer of innovations and IT solutions: Provides differentiated and diversified services by changing the traditional IT architecture

Support: 24×7 Rapid Action Support by skilled technicians

Uptime Guarantee: 99.99%

Latest News, Achievements or Awards – Hosting Review WebWerks

(May 28, 2018) Launched RYOC (Resell Your Own Cloud) At CloudFest 2018 India. It would eliminate significant capital expenditures with a one-click delivery model, minimizing client's risk for initial investment and maintenance charges.

(May 22, 2018) Offered holiday season discounts on wide range of dedicated servers for being customized to suit business needs & budgets users to host in India. An initiative focussed on Indian companies to build strong online existence.

(March 26, 2018) Honored as Best Cloud Data Centers and Internet Exchange 2018 in the National Choice Awards 2017-2018 organized by Xel Research.

(February 19, 2018) Conferred highly prestigious Maharashtra IT Excellence Award 2018 organized by Govt. of Maharashtra and presented by Honourable Chief Minister of Maharashtra Shri Devendra Fadnavis at Maharashtra's Global Investor Summit – Magnetic Maharashtra Convergence Summit 2018 at the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) grounds at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). The company's Assistant Vice President Suhaib Logde received it for the company's contribution to the IT Industry.

The Best Web Hosting Award 2017

Retailer Of The Year For Best Cloud Data Centers And Internet Exchange

Great Indian Workplace Award (GIWA) 2017

(August 14, 2017) Awarded ‘Best Cloud Data Center and Internet Exchange Company of the Year' in the 7th Zee Business Worldwide Achievers Summit 2017 held at The Leela, Mumbai on 7th August 2017.

Awarded with ‘The Best Web Hosting Award 2017', ‘Retailer Of The Year For Best Cloud Data Centers And Internet Exchange,' ‘Great Indian Workplace Award (GIWA) 2017.'

(March 13, 2017) Web Werks Awarded Retailer of the Year for category ‘Cloud Data Centers' and ‘Internet Exchange' by Times Ascent – Asia Retail Congress 2017, held at Taj, Bandra, Mumbai.