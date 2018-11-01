Latest News And Web Hosting Review Mediawax.be

Mediawax has been providing web hosting solutions for the past five years. They offer domain registration at affordable price. Their hosting services include Personal, Business, Reseller, Magento, and WordPress hosting to the customers with outstanding support. In addition, Company provides 99.8% uptime guarantee with maximum reliability and security. SSL certificates are also provided that ensures the rock solid protection of site data. Mediawax comprises of variety of features such as transfer and registration of domain, backup services, free domain, 24 hours server monitoring, subdomains, unlimited pointers, FTP and many more. Company has highly skilled and trained customer care executive 24/7 to resolve clients’ issues along with money back guarantee for unhappy customers.

Reliability & Performance/ Uptime Report

99.8% Uptime guarantee is ensured by provider which includes the server maintenance. It clearly states the uptime of server which results in fast loading of site yields top knotch performance and max reliability. Mediawax is a reliable provider as the services it offers are highly safe and secure. Its services meant for offering backup of data are provided which takes backup of important info from time to time and thereby it ensures security of data at high level. Along with these, SSL Certificates are provided which ensures the optimal protection of site data?

Hosting Plans

Web hosting services of Mediawax provides three plans, namely, Mini, Basis and Pro. All of them offer prime features like unlimited pointers, Free Domain, MySQL Databases, Backups, Websites. Features list includes E-Mail based features like POP3, IMAP en SMTP, E-Mail Accounts, Anti-spam, Webmail, Unlimited Automatic reply, Unlimited Forwarders etc. Domains include Subdomains, Aliassen, and Pointers. Softwares it offers Unlimited FTP-accounts, PHP 5, MySQL, Cronjobs, Apache & Control panel.

VPS Hosting of Mediawax offers complete freedom, Scalability, monitoring of server for free, SLA.

Features & Control Panel

Customer Support via Phone, Mail, Live Chat for 24*7

99.8% uptime guarantee

Transfer & Registration of Domain

Backup Services

SSL Certificates

Managed virtualization & server

Hosting of Software’s

Proactive monitoring

Unlimited pointers

Free Domain

POP3, IMAP en SMTP, Anti-spam, Webmail

Unlimited Automatic reply, Unlimited Forwarders

Subdomains, Aliassen

Unlimited FTP-accounts

PHP 5, MySQL, Cron jobs

Apache & Control panel

Support

An excellent and trained customer care staff is available for 24 Hrs a day, 7 days a week & 365 days a year to help clients to solve their issues, to give them timely advice or any relevant info they required. Quality responses to clients are provided in a less span of time. Staff or Supporting team of Mediawax is highly professional and experts in handling the customer issues arise in context with web hosting services and others. They treated their all customers equally and fairly without any discrimination on any basis or grounds.

Pros

Services served with speed

Great Uptime & Money back guarantee

Customer Support rendered fairly

Offers Prompt Network

Simple & easy methods of payment

A reliable & secure hosting platform

Full featured hosting packages

Domain offered for free

Large no. of features in unlimited qty.

High performance based services

Cons

A guarantee for refunding money to the clients on their being unsatisfied with the services offered is not offered by Mediawax. It simply states Mediawax does not offer a refund policy by which a client can get his money back after a specific duration as decided by company on his being feeling unhappy with the services offered.

Cancellation Policy/ Refund Policy

A Cancellation policy or a refund policy is not provided by Mediawax to their clients. Refund policy simply states that a customer is permitted to get their money back or refunded if he feels that services offered by company are not providing him the desired output or result or they are not as per his expectation. In these situations, most of the web hosts decide a specific duration during which clients can judge the services they are using and if they felt that something is not good they can ask for a refund. But unfortunately, such policy is not offered here.

Conclusion

Mediawax offers Personal webhosting, Business webhosting, Reseller webhosting, Magento webhosting & WordPress webhosting services containing relevant features like 99.8% Uptime guarantee, Control panel, 24 Hrs. technical supports. Services offered are highly safe and secure with top notch performance and increased reliability.