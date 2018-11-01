Latest News And Web Hosting Review Webserve

Webserve offers an excellent shared hosting plan for limited budget individual and businesses at affordable rates. It is a privately owned company. This company had low-cost source and proven to be reliable with the latest web hosting solutions. Moreover, they include advanced management tools and excellent website building tools available with 24/7 technical support. Their hosting plans are easy to use and come with many benefits and features including high uptime, best quality hardware, and website tools. Apart from this, company’s hosting features include domain name registration, domain privacy, dedicated IP address, sitelock seal, gomobi website mobile and much more. Webserve is perfect for small businesses and individual, makes it affordable and easy to develop unique, professional and attractive online presence.

WebServe Overview

Webserve established with a goal to create best possible shared web hosting plan. It was founded in 1999 and since then continuously offers great technology and hardware. Company provides feature rich hosting solutions at affordable price. Now a days, customers demand for maximum uptime, management tools and best website building. For this, Webserve has proven to be reliable and low cost source for website hosting solutions. Company ensures that customer demands are well catered.

Reliability and Uptime Performance

Company`s reliability depends on their clients by offering top quality web hosting services. This company is a leader in hosting industry since its inception. Their packages are filled with amazing benefits and features, uptime guarantee, quality hardware, protection and website tools. This web hosting provider has confirmed to be trustworthy company.

On top of that, this hosting is best option for small and individual businesses. They create attractive, professional and dynamic online presence. Webserve offer 99.9% uptime guarantee and excellent technical support.

Plans and Pricing

Company`s shared hosting package comes with email accounts POP3, email forwarding, Alias email accounts, Autoresponser, Email spam filter, MySQL support and more. Their Linux starter plan includes 1GB of disk space and 50 data transfer. Linux Plus plan features include 3 GB of disk space and 500 GB data transfer. Linux pro plan and Win pro plan have unlimited disk space and data transfer. Win starter package comes with 1 GB of disk space along with 50 GB of data transfer. Company`s Win plus plan include 3 GB of Disk space and 500 GB of data transfer.

Features and Control Panel

Company provides Windows and Linux based hosting for their customers. They offer various types of hosting solutions. These solution ranging from dedicated to shared hosting, Window/ Unix to VPS hosting. Customer can choose from these hosting and find perfect solution of their business. Some common features are also included such as disk space, data transfer and hosting on ten web sites on Reseller Hosting. With Reseller hosting package get unlimited data transfer, email accounts, 2400 MB of disk space and host up to 20 websites.

Moreover, Canadian reseller hosting for NT windows include features like CGI, MySQL, Windows 2003 IIS 6, PHP Cold Fusion MX ASP, MS SQL, MS Access and may more. Company`s hosting packages come with control panel. Their high tech tools create professional websites along with dynamic templates and themes without programming / HTML experience.

Technical Support

If any customer is having issue with the hosting services, they can ask for support via email, phone or even live chat support. Technical support is available 24/7 for the customers. However, sometimes clients will find live chat support offline, they can submit support ticket through email. After the ticket is submitted, team will fix problem instantly. Users can search their problem in the range if articles offered by the company. Webserve uses advanced support channels for their customers.

Pros

This feature rich hosting provider has introduced affordable shared hosting plans. On top of this, company offers money back guarantee in case of customer wants to cancel their services. They use only advanced technology and solutions.

Cons

Technical support is available 24 hours but customers have to wait for their turn as phone support is not easily reachable.

Cancellation and Refund Policy

Company offers 30 day money back guarantee for services available to the users after their account activation. This refund is excluding setup fees and domain name registration fees. Customers need to submit written request for cancellation via email. No more questions asked by support team.

Conclusion:

Webserve offers easy and flexible hosting for individual and businesses. With single hosting plan for customers, company simplifies hosting process by offering features rich solutions at affordable price in spite of clients need. Webhost doesn’t offer higher end hosting options like private or VPS hosting. They are proving simple to use shared hosting package through which customers can grow their business.