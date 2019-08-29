Choose the best Hosting Plan with LinuxHost Web Hosting

LinuxHost Web Hosting offers best-Hosting Plans to fit any need. No matter whether you’re starting a Blog with Word Press, installing a CMS solution with Drupal, opening a Forum with PHP, starting an Online Store with e-commerce, or any number ventures beyond those mentioned above, our Web Hosting plans are exactly what you’ve been looking for.

An additional part of hosting provided by Linux host is that you can acquire enough web space to add other content, for example, pictures, videos, and audio tracks.

LinuxHost Web Hosting plan structure

Monthly Hosting Business Hosting $ 1 Hosting Cost: $ 3.5/month Cost: $ 1.45/month Cost: $ 1/month Disk space: 5 GB Disk space: 1 GB Disk space: 1 GB Bandwidth: 10 GB Bandwidth: 5 GB Bandwidth: 5 GB Domains: 10 Domains: 10 Domains: 1 Free Instant Setup Free Instant Setup Free Instant Setup Linux Operating System Linux Operating System Linux Operating System Free Migration Free Migration Free Migration

LinuxHost Web Hosting Plan Features

Server configuration:

E7 Servers 32 GB Ram Apache/2.2.22 (Unix) PHP Version 5.2.17 MySQL Version 5.1.61 mysqli enabled

Logs:

Latest Visitors Bandwidth Webalizer Raw Access Logs Analog Stats Error Log

Domains:

Add-on / Parked Domains Redirects DNS Zone Editor

Mail:

ClamAV Anti-Virus Spam Assassin POP3/IMAP/SMTP

Security:

Password Protected Protected Directories Hotlink protection

Free Fantastico & Site Builder:

RVSitebuilder: A professional website builder tool, for those, who don’t have sufficient knowledge of programming. Unskilled users or beginners can build their website with professional quality in simple steps within few minutes.

It offers quick website creation dealing with pre-defined templates and their customization.

Features of Fantastico:

Blogs: b2evolution

Nucleus

WordPress Customer Relationship Crafty Syntax Live Help

Help Center Live

osTicket

PHP Support Tickets

Support Logic Helpdesk

Support Services Manager Polls and Surveys Advanced Poll

LimeSurvey

phpESP Classifieds: Noahs Classifieds Discussion Boards: phpBB

SMF Site Builders: Soholaunch Pro Edition

Templates Express Image Galleries: 4Images Gallery

Coppermine Photo Gallery Project Management: dot Project

PHProjekt E-Commerce: CubeCart

OS Commerce

Zen Cart

LinuxHost Web Hosting Safe Secure Hosting Environment

A safe and secure server is the need of every website which deals business online. There is an apparent reason why companies choose a dedicated server over a shared server to host their website is the safety feature. Full control over the website security, as no sharing of the server with other businesses or websites.

The huge majority of the secure hosting companies recurrently monitor security and then any excuses in security could be shocking for the clients remarkably if your site is internet commerce based. Improve security measures and coat internet business transaction beneath SSL. With SSL, each transaction encoded to ensure that it permits safe obligations in the direction of the clients.