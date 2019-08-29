Choose the best Hosting Plan with LinuxHost Web Hosting

LinuxHost Web Hosting offers best-Hosting Plans to fit any need. No matter whether you’re starting a Blog with Word Press, installing a CMS solution with Drupal, opening a Forum with PHP, starting an Online Store with e-commerce, or any number ventures beyond those mentioned above, our Web Hosting plans are exactly what you’ve been looking for.
An additional part of hosting provided by Linux host is that you can acquire enough web space to add other content, for example, pictures, videos, and audio tracks.
LinuxHost Web Hosting plan structure
|Monthly Hosting
|Business Hosting
|$ 1 Hosting
|Cost: $ 3.5/month
|Cost: $ 1.45/month
|Cost: $ 1/month
|Disk space: 5 GB
|Disk space: 1 GB
|Disk space: 1 GB
|Bandwidth: 10 GB
|Bandwidth: 5 GB
|Bandwidth: 5 GB
|Domains: 10
|Domains: 10
|Domains: 1
|Free Instant Setup
|Free Instant Setup
|Free Instant Setup
|Linux Operating System
|Linux Operating System
|Linux Operating System
|Free Migration
|Free Migration
|Free Migration
LinuxHost Web Hosting Plan Features
Server configuration:
|E7 Servers
|32 GB Ram
|Apache/2.2.22 (Unix)
|PHP Version 5.2.17
|MySQL Version 5.1.61
|mysqli enabled
Logs:
|Latest Visitors
|Bandwidth
|Webalizer
|Raw Access Logs
|Analog Stats
|Error Log
Domains:
|Add-on / Parked Domains
|Redirects
|DNS Zone Editor
Mail:
|ClamAV Anti-Virus
|Spam Assassin
|POP3/IMAP/SMTP
Security:
|Password Protected
|Protected Directories
|Hotlink protection
Free Fantastico & Site Builder:
RVSitebuilder: A professional website builder tool, for those, who don’t have sufficient knowledge of programming. Unskilled users or beginners can build their website with professional quality in simple steps within few minutes.
It offers quick website creation dealing with pre-defined templates and their customization.
Features of Fantastico:
| Blogs:
|Customer Relationship
|Polls and Surveys
|Classifieds:
|Discussion Boards:
|Site Builders:
|Image Galleries:
|Project Management:
|E-Commerce:
LinuxHost Web Hosting Safe Secure Hosting Environment
A safe and secure server is the need of every website which deals business online. There is an apparent reason why companies choose a dedicated server over a shared server to host their website is the safety feature. Full control over the website security, as no sharing of the server with other businesses or websites.
The huge majority of the secure hosting companies recurrently monitor security and then any excuses in security could be shocking for the clients remarkably if your site is internet commerce based. Improve security measures and coat internet business transaction beneath SSL. With SSL, each transaction encoded to ensure that it permits safe obligations in the direction of the clients.