Choose the best Hosting Plan with LinuxHost Web Hosting

LinuxHost Web Hosting offers best-Hosting Plans to fit any need. No matter whether you’re starting a Blog with Word Press, installing a CMS solution with Drupal, opening a Forum with PHP, starting an Online Store with e-commerce, or any number ventures beyond those mentioned above, our Web Hosting plans are exactly what you’ve been looking for.
An additional part of hosting provided by Linux host is that you can acquire enough web space to add other content, for example, pictures, videos, and audio tracks.

LinuxHost Web Hosting plan structure

Monthly Hosting Business Hosting $ 1 Hosting
Cost: $ 3.5/month Cost: $ 1.45/month Cost: $ 1/month
Disk space: 5 GB Disk space: 1 GB Disk space: 1 GB
 Bandwidth: 10 GB  Bandwidth: 5 GB  Bandwidth: 5 GB
Domains: 10 Domains: 10 Domains: 1
Free Instant Setup Free Instant Setup Free Instant Setup
Linux Operating System Linux Operating System Linux Operating System
Free Migration Free Migration Free Migration

LinuxHost Web Hosting Plan Features

Server configuration:
E7 Servers 32 GB Ram Apache/2.2.22 (Unix) PHP Version 5.2.17 MySQL Version 5.1.61 mysqli enabled
Logs:
Latest Visitors Bandwidth Webalizer Raw Access Logs Analog Stats Error Log
Domains:
Add-on / Parked Domains Redirects DNS Zone Editor
Mail:
ClamAV Anti-Virus Spam Assassin POP3/IMAP/SMTP
Security:
Password Protected Protected Directories Hotlink protection
Free Fantastico & Site Builder:
RVSitebuilder: A professional website builder tool, for those, who don’t have sufficient knowledge of programming. Unskilled users or beginners can build their website with professional quality in simple steps within few minutes.
It offers quick website creation dealing with pre-defined templates and their customization.
Features of Fantastico:
     Blogs:

  • b2evolution
  • Nucleus
  • WordPress
 Customer Relationship

  • Crafty Syntax Live Help
  • Help Center Live
  • osTicket
  • PHP Support Tickets
  • Support Logic Helpdesk
  • Support Services Manager
 Polls and Surveys

  • Advanced Poll
  • LimeSurvey
  • phpESP
Classifieds:

  • Noahs Classifieds
 Discussion Boards:

  • phpBB
  • SMF
 Site Builders:

  • Soholaunch Pro Edition
  • Templates Express
Image Galleries:

  • 4Images Gallery
  • Coppermine Photo Gallery
 Project Management:

  • dot Project
  • PHProjekt
 E-Commerce:

  • CubeCart
  • OS Commerce
  • Zen Cart

LinuxHost Web Hosting Safe Secure Hosting Environment

A safe and secure server is the need of every website which deals business online. There is an apparent reason why companies choose a dedicated server over a shared server to host their website is the safety feature. Full control over the website security, as no sharing of the server with other businesses or websites.
The huge majority of the secure hosting companies recurrently monitor security and then any excuses in security could be shocking for the clients remarkably if your site is internet commerce based. Improve security measures and coat internet business transaction beneath SSL. With SSL, each transaction encoded to ensure that it permits safe obligations in the direction of the clients.
