Latest News And Web Hosting Review RelentlessHosting.com.au

Relentless hosting offers domain and hosting solutions around the world. It is Australian hosting company, founded in 2010. All servers are located in Australia provide faster load time for website hosting with 99.9% uptime guarantee. With their intrusion detection systems and secure firewalls minimize the hacking risk. Besides this, company offers 30-day money back guarantee and 24/7 customer support via email, phone or live chat. After registration, all web hosting are set up instantly. Relentless hosting provides a variety of web hosting packages to small and medium sized website. Multiple levels of shared hosting and for greater control cloud server option is available.

RelentlessHosting : Company Overview

From its beginnings in 2010, Relentless Hosting boasts of a single ambition: to supply affordable packages without compromising on quality. With upgraded technology, this company brings speed with ignorable downtime, stable connections and best connectivity. Its datacenters are in Sydney. Their packages are filled with add-ins that enhances the hosting experience. The attribute that sets them apart from other companies is the way they treat and deal with their customers, big or small. They understand that each customer is different from another and so are their diverse needs. Small personal sites and blogs along with corporate websites are caters with the same enthusiasm, efficiency and effectiveness. Relentless Hosting is also one of the Top 5 winners of Top 25 Hosting Companies on webhostdir. The Company takes pride in its belief: “Treat yourself to quality”.

Hosting Plans

Relentless hosting offers many hosting plans. The basic web hosting comprises of four plans: Budget, Starter, Enhanced and Premium plans. Budget plan and Premium plan provides the user with SSD storage 5 GB- 20 GB, bandwidth 10 GB – 40 GB, hosted domains 5 – 50, databases 5 – unlimited and Email accounts 5 – unlimited respectively. Litespeed, MySQL 5.6.x and unlimited subdomains and FTP Users is provided in both plans. Additional features include: Free Domain, CloudFlare, Free Website Transfer, Daily Backups, App Installer, Website Builder, PHP Selector, cPanel, WebMail, POP3/IMAP, Spam Filtering, Cloudlinux CPU Limit 100% (1 core) and Cloudlinux RAM Limit of 2 GB.

Reseller Hosting provides with Web Host Manager, own cPanel Accounts, Daily Backups, Website Builder and Application Installer. Virtual Private Servers let the user choose Operating System with Full Root Access, Dedicated Resources, SolusVM Control Panel and 100mbit Port.

Features and Control Panel

30 Day Money Back Guarantee.

99.9% Uptime Guarantee.

Free website Migration.

Local Support provided.

Application Installer with 100`s of Apps.

No Contracts.

Support

Support via tickets is allowed. They provide no phone, email or phone support for the customers.

Pros

The staff is prompt in operations and dedicated to accommodate to customer’s requirements

Cheap plans and effective organization and no contractual binding make users satisfied.

Cons

No live chat and phone support for the customers.

Cancellation Policy

All packages get renewed automatically until they are cancelled. For cancelling, the user needs to send a mail to: admin@relentlesshosting.com.au with customer ID and ‘Cancellation’ as subject. Virtual shared and dedicated hosting packages can be cancelled 30 days prior to next billing. A customer can apply for refund within 30days from purchasing a package. It does not include on add-ons and upgradations. Money back guarantee does not apply for dedicated server, game server or virtual shared servers.

Conclusion

Relentless Hosting has been providing with cheap and affordable hosting for over five years now. Though it is a new entrant in this industry, its unlimited packages cover every requirement of the customers ranging from individuals to large enterprises. Though, added support facility would be desired, still its ticket supporting is far better than its competitors.