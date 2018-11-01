Web Hosting Review 123together

Website redirected to MindShiftOnline
Services Offered
- Hosted Exchange 2007 and 2010 for business email
Hosting Features
- Mobile email for BlackBerry, iPhone, Droid or other smartphones
- Mailboxes up to 25GB
- 50 MB file attachments
- Free server-side spam and virus filtering
- Free 50MB SharePoint site used for file sharing or corporate Intranet
- Free spam and virus filtering
- Archiving and email encryption
- Online data backup
- Easy to use web-based control panel
What about Customers?
- Reliable, affordable and secure
- Flexible: Solutions fit customer business needs
- Continuous maintenance and monitoring
Uptime
- 99.999% guarantee on shared Exchange servers
- 100% uptime guarantee on dedicated servers.
Support: 24.7.365 via U.S.-based via the phone, email, or live chat.