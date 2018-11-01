Web Hosting Review 123together

Website redirected to MindShiftOnline

Services Offered

Hosted Exchange 2007 and 2010 for business email

Hosting Features

Mobile email for BlackBerry, iPhone, Droid or other smartphones

Mailboxes up to 25GB

50 MB file attachments

Free server-side spam and virus filtering

Free 50MB SharePoint site used for file sharing or corporate Intranet

Free spam and virus filtering

Archiving and email encryption

Online data backup

Easy to use web-based control panel

What about Customers?

Reliable, affordable and secure

Flexible: Solutions fit customer business needs

Continuous maintenance and monitoring

Uptime

99.999% guarantee on shared Exchange servers

100% uptime guarantee on dedicated servers.

Support: 24.7.365 via U.S.-based via the phone, email, or live chat.