Latest News And Web Hosting Review 3WInfra

Hosting Review 3WInfra

About Company – Hosting Review 3WInfra

USP

The company has excellent engineering skills and knowledge

Enterprise-grade, ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification for Information Security Management together with Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) compliance – validated by an independent third-party IT audit company. It ensures that company has enterprise-grade controls in place to protect startups’ customer information and payment data while safeguarding business continuity.

Establishment: 2014

Headquarter: Amsterdam, the Netherlands

Executive

Managing Director: Roy Premchand

CEO: Murat Bayhan

Data Center

The company’s flagship data center in Amsterdam High-energy Efficient: The lowest calculated pPUEs in the industry (1,04) Its design makes use of patented indirect adiabatic cooling technology and hot aisle containment Highly redundant 2N power configuration Caters the uptime needs startups with demanding applications An Open Compute Project (OCP) with scalable power modules starting at 5 Ampere per cabinet up to 25 Ampere for high-density requirements. Interconnected 160Gbps global network with Asteroid’s IXP in Amsterdam



Services Offered

Compliant and SLA-backed Global Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) hosting: The Cloud-enabled service which includes colocation, dedicated servers, from entry-level servers to packages with the power to support demanding cloud environments with high-performance computing (HPC) workloads and IP Transit.

Remote Hands’ engineering service Provide Remote Hands onsite managed service. It includes data center neutral relocation services for IT infrastructures housed in data centers located at the world’s primary Internet hubs in Amsterdam, Frankfurt, and London.

Global Startup Accelerator Program With the Global scope, it runs outs of 3W Infra’s flagship data center in Amsterdam, Switch AMS1. The program intends to drive growth for tech startups. The company offered free and subsidized IaaS hosting infrastructure, engineering resources, and executive mentoring. The company gives access to proprietary and highly redundant global network featuring high bandwidth capacity. Thus, reduces the primary IT infrastructure cost levels while saving money for further company investments and growth. The startups with unique business proposition with a scalable business perspective can qualify for the program. The 3winfra pays close attention to team members and founders skills, business-plan visibility and operations, infrastructural and organizational investments up until now. Aimed at innovative cloud service providers (CSPs), Managed Service Providers (MSPs), Internet Service Providers (ISPs), app development companies and other early-stage, Internet-savvy companies around the world with scalable IaaS hosting needs. Helps in the process of raising capital, building their businesses and finding ways to accomplish sustainable and scalable business growth. Adds subsidized engineering support services through its ‘Remote Hands’ engineering service.



Mid and High-end dedicated server

Powered by Dell with 14th generation PowerEdge server technology (PowerEdge R440 and Dell PowerEdge R540), 140 TB storage capacity

Ideal for applications like software-defined storage, messaging, video streaming and virtualization

Number of Customers: 4,000+ dedicated servers under management

Target Customers: the most significant Internet, gaming, broadcasting and cloud services companies in Europe and beyond

What about Customers?

Hosting solutions tailored to the specific needs of customers. The company serves a dynamic array of different customer types with a variety of needs for IaaS hosting and support.

The company understands the startup requirements for transforming an idea into a profitable business. It successfully supports startups with ultra-scalable IaaS hosting infrastructure

Scalable, high-level of automation and cost-effective infrastructural solutions

Global network exceeds 160 Gigabit/sec (Gbps) of available bandwidth

Expanded networking capability and interconnectivity in the Amsterdam metropolitan area.

Support: high-level technical customer support