Latest News And Web Hosting Review WebhostingUK

About Company | Services Offered | Customers | Latest News | Feedback
About Company – Web Hosting Review WebhostingUK
- A top-tier web hosting services
- A leading global provider of web hosting products and services
Establishment: 2001
Headquarters: Leeds, UK
Address
Communication House, 26 York Street, London W1U 6PZ London, UK Contact Telephone Number: 020 8144 5055 +44-191-303-8069 Fax: +44-207-692-7267
Registered Office:
Suite 1, 7 Commercial Street, Morley, Leeds, West Yorkshire, LS27 8HX
Company Registration Number: 6471390, registered in England and Wales.
VAT Registration Number: 934 7987 65
Data Center
- World-class Blue Square Datacenter based in Maidenhead, Berkshire, UK
- Powered by lightning fast speeds and uninterrupted connections
Services Offered – Web Hosting Review WebhostingUK
- Standard Web Hosting
- Price: £2.99 per month
- Domain registration
- Web hosting services including Linux/Windows Shared Hosting, Reseller Hosting, Cloud Hosting, Virtual Private Servers (VPS), CMS Hosting and eCommerce Hosting
- Dedicated Servers in the UK with different premium
Hosting Platform: Red Hat Linux & Microsoft
Other Services Offered
- Add-on services such SSL
- Offsite Backup Solutions
- More than three hundred PHP Scripts includes Word Press, Joomla, and Drupal
- Free Transfer
- Easy-to-use Online website builder
Network Monitoring And Alert Service
It Adds Availability, Server Health, Throughput Monitoring for Web sites and Web Servers. Website owners can monitor and receive instant email alerts on unresponsive web services or server ports along with memory and CPU usage set for monitoring.
The dedicated server customer's access services using control panel
Customers – Web Hosting Review WebhostingUK
Target Customers: SME's, Corporates, webmasters and Individuals
What about customers?
- Instant account creation on cloud web servers
- High-quality, robust, reliable and affordable hosting solutions
- Flexible: Meets the customer needs
- cost-effective
- Delivery of good quality and high-performance on tuned network and infrastructure with latest technologies. The company monitor and protects network all around of time.
Support: 24.7.365 technical support via Helpdesk, Live Chat, and Toll-Free Phone support
Uptime: 99.95%
Money-back Guarantee: 30-day No Quibble
Promotions
- (August 25, 2015) A six-month free hosting with new annual web hosting plans
Coupon Code: 6FREE