Latest News And Web Hosting Review WebhostingUK

About Company

USP

A top-tier web hosting services

A leading global provider of web hosting products and services

Establishment: 2001

Headquarters: Leeds, UK

Address

Communication House, 26 York Street, London W1U 6PZ London, UK Contact Telephone Number: 020 8144 5055 +44-191-303-8069 Fax: +44-207-692-7267

Registered Office:

Suite 1, 7 Commercial Street, Morley, Leeds, West Yorkshire, LS27 8HX

Company Registration Number: 6471390, registered in England and Wales.

VAT Registration Number: 934 7987 65

Data Center

World-class Blue Square Datacenter based in Maidenhead, Berkshire, UK

Powered by lightning fast speeds and uninterrupted connections

Services Offered

Standard Web Hosting Price: £2.99 per month

Domain registration

Web hosting services including Linux/Windows Shared Hosting, Reseller Hosting, Cloud Hosting, Virtual Private Servers (VPS), CMS Hosting and eCommerce Hosting

Dedicated Servers in the UK with different premium

Hosting Platform: Red Hat Linux & Microsoft

Other Services Offered

Add-on services such SSL

Offsite Backup Solutions

More than three hundred PHP Scripts includes Word Press, Joomla, and Drupal

Free Transfer

Easy-to-use Online website builder

Network Monitoring And Alert Service

It Adds Availability, Server Health, Throughput Monitoring for Web sites and Web Servers. Website owners can monitor and receive instant email alerts on unresponsive web services or server ports along with memory and CPU usage set for monitoring.

The dedicated server customer's access services using control panel



Customers

Target Customers: SME's, Corporates, webmasters and Individuals

What about customers?

Instant account creation on cloud web servers

High-quality, robust, reliable and affordable hosting solutions

Flexible: Meets the customer needs

cost-effective

Delivery of good quality and high-performance on tuned network and infrastructure with latest technologies. The company monitor and protects network all around of time.

Support: 24.7.365 technical support via Helpdesk, Live Chat, and Toll-Free Phone support

Uptime: 99.95%

Money-back Guarantee: 30-day No Quibble

Promotions

(August 25, 2015) A six-month free hosting with new annual web hosting plans

Coupon Code: 6FREE