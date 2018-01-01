Latest News And Web Hosting Review InnoHosting

Innohosting.com is a popular leader of hosting infrastructure and services. The company offers bandwidth, web space, and hosting tools that enhance website traffic without compromising with quality. Also, they provide 99.9% high uptime, 16 days money back guarantee for unsatisfied customers and 24/7 technical support. This hosting is perfect for bloggers and individual that need a reliable web hosting platform. Their hosting packages are designed to accommodate the most complex requirements. On top of this, the company uses quality hardware and multiple configurations that offer raw power to web services around the world. Innohosting migrates customer’s hosting account, control panel settings, emails, web applications, databases, etc. They have ActivGuard website security for protection of user’s website.

InnoHosting: Company Overview

UK based InnoHosting was founded in 2004 with the motive to cater to varied needs of worldwide clients. At reasonable and affordable prices, InnoHosting is known to be a quality and reliable web hosting provider and specializes primarily in B2B services. They provide services like virtual hosting, dedicated hosting, reseller hosting and basic web hosting and their scalable services, prompt responsing cater to every requirement of customers.

InnoHosting: InnoHosting Plans

Web hosting packages provide high uptime web hosting with 24×7 support. There are four plans: Inno 1000, Inno3000, Inno5000 and E-Commerce. With the option of selecting either a UK or US hosting package, the features provided are: 1,000-10,000 MB Webspace, 100,000-250,000 MB Bandwidth, 1-40FTP Account, 1-40 MySQL Database, 2-40 POP3 Mail accounts, 0-15 Addon/Parked Domains, Optional Dedicated SSL and Free Migration depending upon the plan selected.

Reseller plans furnish the demands of web hosts. It comes with advanced control panel called WHM (Web Host Manager) and the user has option of choosing from five different plans: Standard, Premier, Executive, Corporate and Semi-Dedicated. The features provided are: 40-300 GB Webspace, 400 GB- 3 TB Bandwidth, unlimited MySQL Database, enabled overselling, free WHMCS, free Comodo SSL and daily CDP backups (depending upon the plan selected).

VPS is made available for clients looking for control and flexibility. VP: Deluxe, VP: Business, VP: Professional and VP: Enterprise and features include 10,000-40,000 MB Webspace, 150,000-350,000 MB bandwidth, 128-1,024 MB Guaranteed RAM, 256-2,048 MB Burst RAM, 2 IP Addresses, OS Reloads and Instant Reboots in accordance with the plan chosen.

Features and Control Panel

Free RapidSSL certificate, WHMCS billing application, website template and site builder software.

Free End user support (we will provide support to your clients 24×7 under your brand name)

Free SSL & Domain Reseller (sell SSL and domains at almost cost price)

Free ToS, AuP & Privacy Policy document templates

Free Softaculous, Fantastico and Installatron one-click script installers

Support

Customers can avail supporting facilities through telephone (UK freephone and US/Canada toll free), Live chat, Ticket or Email.

Pros

Great customer service with 24/7 phone support adds to the efficiency and effectiveness.

They are an overselling enabled webhost which attracts many customers.

Free end-user support is available.

Free WHMCS or ClientExec billing application is streamed for users.

Cons

Based on customer reviews, downtime of more than 8 hours has been reported.

The company seems to be facing poor customer service and poor reliability concerns.

Money back guarantee is fairly less than other providers: 16 days whereas some provide 95 days for this.

InnoHosting Cancellation Policy

In case of dissatisfaction, customer can demand money-back. The company provides a 16-day money back guarantee.

Conclusion

Innohosting has not looked back since. Though some instances of outages were experienced but they didn’t last for long time. The reason and details had being enumerated in the company’s website. With a phenomenal uptime, they are known for their low-cost hosting with fast servers.

InnoHosting Customer Reviews

The performance and stability of my InnoHosting server is absolutely amazing! They may not be among the most recognizable hosting providers out there, but they are easily among the best. – By Craig

Long time ago in a far away galaxy… this is the best quote for Innohosting. I was with them from 2007. Until 2009 they used to be a good company, with nice uptime. Not anymore! – Madalin

InnoHosting Social Media Buzz

Server 73 Accessibility [RESOLVED]: Server 73 is currently not accessible and we are currently working on this and will be posting updates shortly.

UPS technicians will be performing routine preventative maintenance service to all the units in the above location(s). One-by-one, each UPS will be placed into the bypass position and critical load will be supplied by utility power while a thorough inspection of the UPS and batteries is conducted. Upon completion of each inspection, that UPS will be returned to online mode.