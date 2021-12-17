Web hosting companies promote their plans through social media promotions, blogs, press releases, forums, other online platforms & interactive techniques. Word of mouth is the best publicity, and it's a customer endorsement. Customers themselves promote the hosting provider if they are satisfied with its services; thus, they don't have to rely solely on advertisements. Undoubtedly, web hosting is a highly competitive market, and most IT professionals, developers, and designers find it easy to run a hosting business. Hence, the hosting providers run frequent marketing campaigns and offer huge discounts during Black Friday, Christmas, and other occasions. They devote significant resources to marketing campaigns to create brand awareness and thus to gain new customers and sales.

Almost every hosting provider runs discount campaigns as the most effective marketing activity during occasions. A customer also waits for such movements to avail of discount benefits; thus, it's a win-win situation for both.

A company runs a campaign to gain new customers, create brand awareness, launch new hosting plans, deliver the latest company information and business reforms. A lot is achieved through a campaign, as it links to each activity's goals and marketing objectives. The success of each movement is monitored and measured, as the company invests a lot of resources to make it a well-defined and plausibly achievable goal. With each campaign, the expectations are high to achieve big already defined or set goals. Key indicators and measurable metrics identify the performance of the campaign. There are specific metrics that are not quantifiable and cannot be directly measured, such as open-ended user comments, feedback, etc. But they are balanced with the metrics like post likes, social shares, user ratings, traffic, navigation, etc.

The hosting business needs metrics, tracking, and methodology in place from the start to allow them to see the progress of their campaign. The marketing objectives include creating awareness or reach with traffic, engagement, installs, views, lead generation, and messages. The hosting company initiates in a structured way to encompass its business plan. It runs brand awareness to reach people likely to pay attention to ads and increase brand awareness.

These metrics include:

Ad impressions

Relevance score

Geographical location

Audience demographic

Cost per Result

Video views and Video percentage watched

Engagement

Result rate

Click-through rate

Frequency

Cost per Conversion

Conversion rate

Return on Ad Spend (ROAS)

Bonus: Monitor ads metrics in unison

These metrics are defined early in the campaign process and adhered to unless extraordinary circumstances arise. It's believed that most customers use any social media; thus, a hosting provider wants to ensure that its Facebook ad performs and trends in the right direction. The campaign should reach maximum subscribers. A drive is broken into two or more sub-steps with pre-defined room to adjust activities to better align with the overall goal.