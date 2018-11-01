Latest News And Web Hosting Review TurnKey Internet

Hosting Review TurnKey Internet
About Company – Hosting Review TurnKey Internet
- TurnKey Internet, Inc. is a full-service Cloud Hosting Solutions Provider
- The company's Internet's Flagship Datacenter offers SSAE 16 Type II certification powered exclusively by on-site Solar and Hydroelectric sources to provide a 100% renewable energy footprint.
- SSAE 18 SOC 1 & SOC 2 Certification and HIPAA Compliance with HITRUST CSF Certification
Establishment: 1999
Headquarter: New York's Tech Valley Region
Datacenter Location: New York and California
Executive
- President and CEO: Adam Wills
Services Offered – Hosting Review TurnKey Internet
Data Center Provider
Offers Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) to clients in more than 150 countries.
Cloud Hosting Solutions
Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Dedicated & Bare Metal Servers, Backup & Disaster Recovery, Online Storage, Web Hosting, Managed Hosting, Hybrid Solutions and Enterprise Colocation in both East Coast and West Coast, USA
What for Customers?
- Unmatched value and performance
- Can deploy infrastructure across multiple geographic locations
- Better performance by providing delivering of applications closer to the end-user
Latest News – Hosting Review TurnKey Internet
- (July 17, 2018) The company's flagship data center in New York Tech Valley receives SSAE 18 SOC 1 & SOC 2 Certification and HIPAA Compliance with HITRUST CSF Certification. This achievement places the company in an elite group of organizations worldwide.SSAE 18 SOC 1 & SOC 2 Certification
The examination conducted by System and Organization Controls (SOC) audit specialists The Moore Group CPA, LLC. The audit investigates core areas which include security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. The CPA firm verifies the company's utmost security, integrity, and reliability. Furthermore confirms that the company has procedures and safety precautions of the highest certification standard in place to ensure the protection of the facility and its clients' data within.
HITRUST CSF certification
It demonstrates the company's compliance with U.S. federal and state government HIPAA regulations, standards, and frameworks, regarding the security and protection of electronic personal healthcare information.
- TurnKey Internet, Inc. Expands Datacenter and Cloud Cloud-based infrastructure into California. The expansion builds on its existing New York Datacenter by offering geographically specific and redundant, high-speed Cloud services from both their East Coast and new West Coast Facility.