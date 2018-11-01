Ananova

Latest News And Web Hosting Review greenhousedata

Key Selling Points

  • A certified VMware provider, SSAE 16 Type II
  • compliance standards such as HIPAA, SSAE 18 Type II, and PCI-DSS
  • A B-Corp and EPA (Environmental Protection Agency’s green power program.) Green Power Partner.
  • Trusted distributor of cloud and telecom solutions

Executive

President and CEO: Shawn Mills
Chief Information Officer: Cortney Thompson

Establishment: 2007

Data Centers: Pacific Northwest, central United States, and East Coast regions. Highly energy efficient, located across the country and supported by a 15 Minute Hear from a HumanSM SLA.

Services Offered: Managed data center services, custom cloud, hybrid IT, and colocation solutions throughout North America

Other Services Offered:

  • disaster recovery, virtual desktop infrastructure, business continuity including security, firewalls, and backup.
  • The company launched SpotLITE engagement for compliance and security-focused enterprises

Target Customer: Value-added resellers (VARs) and managed service
providers (MSPs), Sales partners and their business customers. Companies of all industries and sizes, including healthcare, legal, MSPs, energy, and retail.

What for Customers?

  • High-touch, customer-focused cloud solutions
  • Broad range of products with more options for geographic resiliency and targeted service delivery

Uptime: 100% SLA

Latest News

  • (November 09, 2017) Acquired Ajubeo, a Denver-based provider of infrastructure as a service (IaaS), including public, private, and hybrid cloud products. It would firmly position the company's presence in the Rocky Mountain region.
  • (May 2017) Announced a 16M credit facility financed by Post Road group and an equity raise.
  • (April 2017) Acquired Cirracore
