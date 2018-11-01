Latest News And Web Hosting Review greenhousedata

Key Selling Points
- A certified VMware provider, SSAE 16 Type II
- compliance standards such as HIPAA, SSAE 18 Type II, and PCI-DSS
- A B-Corp and EPA (Environmental Protection Agency’s green power program.) Green Power Partner.
- Trusted distributor of cloud and telecom solutions
Executive
President and CEO: Shawn Mills
Chief Information Officer: Cortney Thompson
Establishment: 2007
Data Centers: Pacific Northwest, central United States, and East Coast regions. Highly energy efficient, located across the country and supported by a 15 Minute Hear from a HumanSM SLA.
Services Offered: Managed data center services, custom cloud, hybrid IT, and colocation solutions throughout North America
Other Services Offered:
- disaster recovery, virtual desktop infrastructure, business continuity including security, firewalls, and backup.
- The company launched SpotLITE engagement for compliance and security-focused enterprises
Target Customer: Value-added resellers (VARs) and managed service
providers (MSPs), Sales partners and their business customers. Companies of all industries and sizes, including healthcare, legal, MSPs, energy, and retail.
What for Customers?
- High-touch, customer-focused cloud solutions
- Broad range of products with more options for geographic resiliency and targeted service delivery
Uptime: 100% SLA
Latest News
- (November 09, 2017) Acquired Ajubeo, a Denver-based provider of infrastructure as a service (IaaS), including public, private, and hybrid cloud products. It would firmly position the company's presence in the Rocky Mountain region.
- (May 2017) Announced a 16M credit facility financed by Post Road group and an equity raise.
- (April 2017) Acquired Cirracore