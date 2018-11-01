Latest News And Web Hosting Review greenhousedata

Key Selling Points

A certified VMware provider, SSAE 16 Type II

compliance standards such as HIPAA, SSAE 18 Type II, and PCI-DSS

A B-Corp and EPA (Environmental Protection Agency’s green power program.) Green Power Partner.

Trusted distributor of cloud and telecom solutions

Executive

President and CEO: Shawn Mills

Chief Information Officer: Cortney Thompson

Establishment: 2007

Data Centers: Pacific Northwest, central United States, and East Coast regions. Highly energy efficient, located across the country and supported by a 15 Minute Hear from a HumanSM SLA.

Services Offered: Managed data center services, custom cloud, hybrid IT, and colocation solutions throughout North America

Other Services Offered:

disaster recovery, virtual desktop infrastructure, business continuity including security, firewalls, and backup.

The company launched SpotLITE engagement for compliance and security-focused enterprises

Target Customer: Value-added resellers (VARs) and managed service

providers (MSPs), Sales partners and their business customers. Companies of all industries and sizes, including healthcare, legal, MSPs, energy, and retail.

What for Customers?

High-touch, customer-focused cloud solutions

Broad range of products with more options for geographic resiliency and targeted service delivery

Uptime: 100% SLA

Latest News

(November 09, 2017) Acquired Ajubeo, a Denver-based provider of infrastructure as a service (IaaS), including public, private, and hybrid cloud products. It would firmly position the company's presence in the Rocky Mountain region.

(May 2017) Announced a 16M credit facility financed by Post Road group and an equity raise.

(April 2017) Acquired Cirracore