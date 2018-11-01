Latest News And Hosting Review Garanntor

Key Selling Points
- Nigeria's Local Hosting Company
Data Center: Local Tier III data center in Lagos Nigeria
Offices: Ghana, Uganda, South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Egypt
Executive
Marketing Manager: Agbroko Obor
CEO: Olalekan Ajayi
Establishment: 2016
Services Offered: Domain names, virtual private servers, web hosting, web security, content delivery network, colocation, application hosting and disaster recovery
- WordPress hosting
- Cloud servers: Price starts at KES 2600 per month
- Virtual servers on a flexible virtualization layer. Price starts at KES 950
- Infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions for developers: web hosting, virtual and cloud servers, domain name registration
Hosting Features
- Free SSL Certificates and domain on yearly payment
- Unlimited emails accounts
Locations: U.K., U.S., Latin America (Brazil) and Asia Pacific (India)
Support: 24.7.365
Achievements/Awards
- (April 21, 2017) Best Local Hosting Company of Nigeria at a gala dinner hosted by Nigeria Internet Registration Association (NIRA) at Lagos Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria.
No. of Customers: 3000+ shared hosting accounts and over 4000 domain names
What for Customers?
- Fast, Secure, affordable and diverse hosting services.
- Hosting Service meet performance, updates, and security requirements
Uptime: 99.9%
Latest News
- (September 14, 2017) Acquired Bytes hosting, a division of Bytes & Data System to expand its operations.