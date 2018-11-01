Ananova

Expert Web Hosting Community

Home » Latest Webhosting News » story » Latest News And Hosting Review Garanntor

Latest News And Hosting Review Garanntor

Key Selling Points

  • Nigeria's Local Hosting Company

Data Center: Local Tier III data center in Lagos Nigeria

Offices: Ghana, Uganda, South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Egypt

Executive

Marketing Manager: Agbroko Obor
CEO: Olalekan Ajayi
Establishment: 2016
Services Offered: Domain names, virtual private servers, web hosting, web security, content delivery network, colocation, application hosting and disaster recovery
  • WordPress hosting
  • Cloud servers: Price starts at KES 2600 per month
  • Virtual servers on a flexible virtualization layer. Price starts at KES 950
  • Infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions for developers: web hosting, virtual and cloud servers, domain name registration

Hosting Features

  • Free SSL Certificates and domain on yearly payment
  • Unlimited emails accounts

Locations: U.K., U.S., Latin America (Brazil) and Asia Pacific (India)

Support: 24.7.365

Achievements/Awards

  • (April 21, 2017) Best Local Hosting Company of Nigeria at a gala dinner hosted by Nigeria Internet Registration Association (NIRA) at Lagos Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria.

No. of Customers3000+ shared hosting accounts and over 4000 domain names

What for Customers?

  • Fast, Secure, affordable and diverse hosting services.
  • Hosting Service meet performance, updates, and security requirements

Uptime: 99.9%

Latest News

  • (September 14, 2017) Acquired Bytes hosting, a division of Bytes & Data System to expand its operations.
DMCA.com Protection Status

%d bloggers like this: