Latest News And Hosting Review Garanntor

Key Selling Points

Nigeria's Local Hosting Company

Data Center: Local Tier III data center in Lagos Nigeria

Offices: Ghana, Uganda, South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Egypt

Executive

Marketing Manager: Agbroko Obor

CEO: Olalekan Ajayi

Establishment: 2016

Services Offered: Domain names, virtual private servers, web hosting, web security, content delivery network, colocation, application hosting and disaster recovery

WordPress hosting

Cloud servers: Price starts at KES 2600 per month

Virtual servers on a flexible virtualization layer. Price starts at KES 950

Infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions for developers: web hosting, virtual and cloud servers, domain name registration Hosting Features Free SSL Certificates and domain on yearly payment

Unlimited emails accounts Locations: U.K., U.S., Latin America (Brazil) and Asia Pacific (India)

Support: 24.7.365

Achievements/Awards

(April 21, 2017) Best Local Hosting Company of Nigeria at a gala dinner hosted by Nigeria Internet Registration Association (NIRA) at Lagos Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria.

No. of Customers: 3000+ shared hosting accounts and over 4000 domain names

What for Customers?

Fast, Secure, affordable and diverse hosting services.

Hosting Service meet performance, updates, and security requirements

Uptime: 99.9%

Latest News

(September 14, 2017) Acquired Bytes hosting, a division of Bytes & Data System to expand its operations.