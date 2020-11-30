Harrisburg, PA – Today, Department of Community of Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Dennis Davin encouraged Pennsylvanians to safely support local businesses this year by only shopping virtually and utilizing curbside pickup options.

Sec. Davin said: “Black Friday is enjoyed by both consumers and retailers alike and is a tradition that we encourage people to celebrate in the safest way this year. With the recent additions of Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday, shoppers now have a vast array of options this holiday season to safely support their favorite retailers—including e-commerce platforms, ordering by phone, purchasing downloadable gift certificates, and picking up products curbside. This year, to keep Pennsylvanians safe and healthy, those options are more important than ever.”

COVID-19 is a highly contagious virus that spreads through the air by coughing or sneezing; through close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands; and by touching an object or surface with the virus on it—all transmission vehicles when individuals gathered in groups, crowds, or public settings. While masks are required at all times in all retail establishments in the commonwealth, by shopping virtually and using a curbside pickup, Pennsylvanians can limit their risk of contracting and spreading the virus.

With new modeling projecting 22,000 new COVID-19 cases per day in Pennsylvania in December, Governor Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine recently announced new targeted mitigation measures to help stop the spread during this critical time.

Additionally, to keep everyone safe this holiday season and limit the spread of COVID-19, the Wolf Administration is advising Pennsylvanians to stay at home. Those who must go out in public for necessities reminded to:

Observe social distancing guidelines in public

Wash your hands frequently

Wear a mask both indoors and outdoors

​Continue to keep your distance from people who do not live in your household and avoid crowds.

Download the COVID Alert PA app

Source: Press Release Date: November 25, 2020 DCED Office of Communications