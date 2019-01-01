Experience the power of Arvixe web hosting unleashed

Arvixe WordPress hosting

Fully adheres to all the Word Press System requirements ( details of features with themes)

Some requirements must be met by a web host if they are to be able to offer their clients excellent Word Press hosting services. Arvixe web hosting company is one of the web hosts in the hosting industry that fully adheres to all the system requirements that are set by Word Press. Arvixe web hosting company has an excellent reputation in the hosting industry as a web host that fully adheres with all the requirements of Word Press hosting.

It is the web host to join if you are looking to get the best WordPress hosting in the industry. Arvixe web hosting was established back in the year 2003 and has swiftly grown since then. There are several features that this web host offers clients which ensure that their WordPress hosting fully adheres to all the WordPress System requirements. For Word Press to work, the web host that you choose to use must conform to all the WordPress system requirements. WordPress hosting at Arvixe is free and very simple to use.

Word Press is a content management system(CMS) that acts as a publishing platform which also serves as a blogging tool.

WordPress web hosting themes are very crucial as you will need these themes as you work with Word Press. The Arvixe WordPress web hosting is great and comes with a kind of templating system that includes widgets easily arranged without editing in HTML or PHP code. On top of that, their WordPress hosting comes with themes that can be installed and switched in between. The PHP and HTML code in themes can also be edited for more advanced customizations as per your needs. The Word Press web hosting themes are just the best-allowing clients to choose from an array of themes.

Best features

WordPress is hosting at Arvixe web hosting company more over features an integrated link management along with an excellent permalink structure that is search engine friendly.

On top of that, Arvixe's Word press hosting comes with the ability to assign nested and multiple categories to articles and comes with multiple author capability

Allows for users to tag posts and articles which are just great.

Another excellent feature that Word Press hosting from Arvixe comes with is the automatic filters. These automatic filers allow users to better format and style the texts in their articles.

The fact that Arvixe Word Press hosting supports Pingback and Trackback standards which allow for the displaying of links to other sites which have them linked to an article or a post.

The most interesting part of Word Press hosting at Arvixe is its rich plug-in architecture that allows those using it and especially the developers to expand on its functionality by going beyond the mere features that are included in its basic installation.

Some of the other basic features of the Arvixe Word Press hosting which include:

unlimited disk space and bandwidth

A 60-day money back guarantee

Free domain registration for life

24/7 technical and customer support all year round,

The c panel control panel which allows for unlimited e-mail addresses, databases, and subdomains along with many other excellent word press hosting features.