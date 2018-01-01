Latest News and Web Hosting Review SunManagement

USP

The first VAR in the world for Palo Alto Networks and closed the company's first three deals.

Channel Partner OrockTech

A value-added reseller (VAR) of security and networking solutions.

Services Offered

The company offers technology solutions in the areas of application layer firewall

Application delivery networking

IP address management (IPAM)

High-performance networking

Adaptive security

Endpoint platforms

Data center networking

Connectivity management

Security analytics platforms

Data backup/recovery management

IT services

Resell ORock solutions

What for Customers?

Support customers to transition data, applications, and workloads to the cloud