Latest News and Web Hosting Review SunManagement

USP
- The first VAR in the world for Palo Alto Networks and closed the company's first three deals.
- Channel Partner OrockTech
- A value-added reseller (VAR) of security and networking solutions.
Services Offered
The company offers technology solutions in the areas of application layer firewall
- Application delivery networking
- IP address management (IPAM)
- High-performance networking
- Adaptive security
- Endpoint platforms
- Data center networking
- Connectivity management
- Security analytics platforms
- Data backup/recovery management
- IT services
- Resell ORock solutions
What for Customers?
- Support customers to transition data, applications, and workloads to the cloud