Keys to Effective Web Writing

Start with the conclusion :

Think of it like an inverted pyramid. The meat of your Web writing should be at the very top of the article or Web page. People don't like reading all the way through a long article or Web page. If you stick the most important points at the end, most of your visitors may never see it.

Use lots of lists :

Web readers love lists because they're easy to scan. Lists are also easy to understand without having to read every word in the article.

Scannable

Easy to understand

Try reading your writing out loud. We speak more directly than we write, and hearing our words spoken might reveal some awkward or convoluted sentences.



Use short paragraphs :

It's hard to read long, dense paragraphs on a computer monitor, which is one reason why paper books are still so popular. Even a relatively short paragraph of 100 words looks like a lot of text on a computer monitor.

Have only one thought in each paragraph

Don't be afraid of paragraphs that only have 2-3 sentences.

Write good headlines/titles:

Readers decide whether or not they want to invest more time reading your article based on the title. The title of your Web page or article shows up in search engine results, links from other websites, RSS feed readers, and (hopefully) hundreds of other places online. Proofread your work :

Typos and spelling errors will send people away from your pages. Make sure you proofread everything you post to the Web. Use action words

Tell your readers what to do. Avoid the passive voice.Keep the flow of your pages moving. Make your links part of the copy

Links are another way Web readers scan pages. They stand out from normal text and provide more cues as to what the page is about.