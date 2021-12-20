A software system or technology to manage & nurture relationships and interactions with clientele to grow business. It records all calls, emails, and meetings and thus helps to improve customer service, drive sales and increase revenue. An integrated CRM enables easy customer management, interactions, and tracking. It is used to manage email marketing campaigns, including Ad-Words and traditional marketing methods. The reports show who has opened the message or clicked on the link. A hosting company can run AB testing. Segment contacts and analyze campaign data that gives insights into customer behavior and preferences for sales and marketing. The reports reveal the most popular topics, titles, and links and increase customer engagement. As a result, they build up accurate measures of cost per lead and marketing return on investment (ROI).

It allows a hosting company to keep track of the number and value of leads, opportunities, and sales for every marketing campaign. The company identifies sales opportunities, service issues and makes information available to company staff about every interaction. Customer behavior insights help understand customers, modify business operations to serve them in the best possible way, and remain responsive to their needs. The CRM software facilitates cooperation, boosts efficiency, and increases customer satisfaction throughout their entire life cycle.

CRM – Types

Strategic CRM.

Operational CRM gives marketing, sales, and customer service departments the possibility to support existing and potential customers better.

Analytical CRM.

Collaborative CRM

Campaign management CRM

The primary goal of CRM is enhanced situational & self-awareness, leadership, assertiveness, decision making, flexibility, adaptability, event and mission analysis, and communication.

Skills

strong analytical and problem-solving skills, as well as statistical skills for data analysis; strong interpersonal, communication, and presentation skills, and strong computer skills

CRM Software Components

Marketing Automation.

Sales Force Automation.

Customer Service Solutions / Case Management