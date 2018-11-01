Latest News And Web Hosting Review Whois

Whois.com is an expert in providing domain names all over the world. The company has a strong presence across Africa, Asia, Europe, South America, Australia and North America. It offers services such as e-mail hosting, domain registration, high-quality web hosting, live cloud hosting, reseller hosting, shared hosting and digital certificate services. It further provides 99.99% uptime guarantee. The team of dedicated customer support professionals and technical engineers are available 24/7 via telephone, e-mail and live chat.

Whois.com Company Overview

Whois Networks Co., Ltd is domain registered organization. It is associated with 2,934 distinct email addresses and 3,488 registrant names. It has a searchable list of every single domain that is currently registered in the world. If you want to find out who owns a particular domain name, you just need to do is type it. It offers great uptime, with secure and reliable hosting. It works on cPanel and Plesk. It has various features.

Reliability and Uptime Report

Whois is reliable web hosting company. Whois has achieved 100% uptime last week. With 3 existing domains were deleted, 0 domains were transferred away, 2 new domains were registered with Whois and 1 domain was transferred to Whois from other web hosts. As per social media content and conversations, Whois has 17.24% positive user response.

Plan and Pricing

Whois offers the services of Web Hosting and more. You can buy Web Hosting, Email Hosting and Build your Website. It offers the facility of 99.9% uptime guarantee. It is reliable and secure. It is powered by cPanel and Plesk. It has simple and powerful plans with inbuilt Virus Protection. It also works on Mobile and Tablets. You can choose from hundreds of designs. It has list of plans, from which you can select any of the plans that will able to fulfill your need and budget. It has plans for beginners to professionals and individuals to small businesses.

Features and Control Panel

Whois is Flexible web and has email packages. It is global brand production, global phone numbers, dedicated reseller service, 24/7 technical support system, backup and recovery facility. Whois provides the service of domain name registrars with secure information system as a domain registrant from people performing “Whois” on your domains.

Technical Support

Whois offers the facility of 24/7 free helpdesk support. It offers its technical support through phone call and live chat. Its helpdesk support team is expert in their field. They offer reliable and personal service. Its technical support staff is knowledgeable, experienced and dedicated. They are always ready to help you and solve your queries. If you have any issue then not to worry. You are not alone; its customer support team is always ready to help you.

Pros

Whois has various pros, such as – fast and reliable web hosting, 24/7 technical support system, friendly environment, customer satisfaction and many more.

Cancellation and Refund Policy

If you are not satisfied its service or because of any reason you want to cancel its services then not to worry. It offers the facility of cancelling it. It also provides the facility of easily withdraw excess funds from your Customer Account by requesting for a refund. You may only withdraw funds from your available Debit Account Balance. You just need to login to your Customer Control Panel. After that in the Menu, point to My Billing and click Withdraw Funds. Here Your Current Balance will display. Then enter the Amount you wish to withdraw. In the Refund Description field, mention how much you want to receive your refund amount.

Conclusion:

Whois has considerable uptime with good technical support. It has various features and plans. Its technical support system is amazing. It has inbuilt Virus Protection system and it also works on Mobile and Tablets. It also allows you to choose from hundreds of designs. Overall it is good Web Hosting Organization.