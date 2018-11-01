Latest News And Web Hosting Review Forpsi

Forpsi is a popular provider of best hosting solutions. They have the top class physical infrastructure with energy efficiency tools and Tier IV standard. Data centers include outdoor air; compressor-based cooling, 5000 physical server capacity and 10 Gbps of connectivity. Besides, their support team is available 24/7 to monitors server performance. Forpsi has three privately owned data centers that ensure a maximum level of reliability. On top of this, they include own power backup supplies and use only ecological method for free cooling. Data centers designed by using innovative solutions to maximum reliability. As a security point of view, the company has the signaling device of UPS units, camera system surveillance, continuous monitoring and more.

Forpsi.com company overview

Forpsi.com hosting company was started in the year 1997.It is located in Czech and among the largest providers of internet services in Czech. From the year 2005, it has been a part of ARUBA S.p.A.ARUBA S.p.A. is an Italian company that is among the leading internet service providers in the world. It operates from 6 data centers around Europe; 2 in Italy, another in the UK, in Czech, in France and another in Denmark.This hosting company offers a variety of hosting services from; dedicated server-hosting, web hosting Virtual Private Servers, Managed services and cloudhosting.

Performance/ reliability/ uptime report

This web hosting company offers its clients very good performance and hosting speeds, making their hosting services very reliable. The company uses technology solutions by Dell and EMC2. Forpsi.com hosting company offers clients a guaranteed network up time of up to 99.9%. They have DNS servers in different locations and their servers have regular data backups, 24/7 supervision along with high capacity and stability.

Hosting plans

Forpsi.com offers their clients a variety of web hosting plans from which they can choose: the Hosting f-Market hosting plan, the webhosting professional plan, the web hosting easy plan and the web hosting advanced plan

Cloud hosting services from the company has 4 hosting plans; the small plan, medium hosting plan, large hosting plan and the Extra-large hosting plan. The medium plan, the large and Extra-large hosting plan offer both Linux and Windows cloud hosting options while the small hosting plan only offers Linux cloud hosting.

Their dedicated server hosting services have 4 plans; basic plan, value hosting plan, standard hosting plan and the profi hosting plan.

Features and control panel

The hosting services from Forpsi.com hosting company come with a range of features.These features include: Cisco, web statsVMware, Fortinet, SQL Server, Windows Server, POP3, SMTP, comfortable webmail, IMAP4, web mail, SSL,Linux, regular back ups, PostgreSQL, MSSQL,24/7 customer support, MySQL, customer`s support and supervision 24/7, an 18 day trial period.

Other features that their hosting offers include plesk, SSL certificates, server space monitoring, Switch, Hardware Firewall, remote access controller, domain aliases, SEO tips, traffic statistics, among many others.

Their dedicated server hosting uses the plesk control panel.

Pros

Forpsi.com hosting company offers its clients a variety of hosting plans from which they can choose what best suits their needs.

Web hosting clients at the company get an 18-day trial period.

The customer support team at Forpsi.com is available 24/7.

Cons

The hosting from the company has limited hosting features.

Support

The customer support team at Forpsi.com hosting company is available 24/7 to cater to clients hosting issues. The customer care desk is further reachable via live chat, phone and email. Clients at the web host can also access the company’sknowledgebase for further support and help from the company.

Cancelation/ Refund policy

Forpsi.com Companyoffers their clients a 30-day money back guarantee. This ensures that clients can claim a refund before 30- days are over, that is if they are unsatisfied with the services offered by the company.

Coupons

Conclusion

The hosting from Forpsi.com offers clients excellent performance and speedy hosting services. This makes their hosting services of very good quality and highly reliable. The customer support team from the company is available to cater to their clients 24/7.