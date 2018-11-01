Latest News And Web Hosting Review Foghosting

Fog Hosting offers professional web hosting and IT solution to individual and businesses. Since 2012, company has been providing premium and reliable hosting solutions to businesses, personal and organization around the world. As an experienced web host, they offer cost effective and secure web hosting backed by years of experience professionals. Services include shared, reseller hosting, cloud VPS and dedicated server. Their servers are best in the online industry located in Asia, USA, and Europe with 99.9% uptime guarantee. Company’s hosting features include unlimited bandwidth, big storage, email server and allow torrent server, seedbox and 1-40 Gbps speed. Their shared hosting servers configured advance Intel processors and tier 1 premium bandwidth providers.

Foghosting : Company Overview

Foghosting.com is just 2 years old web hosting company. It offers various facilities in web hosting area. Foghosting.com ranks 992,020 in the world ranking. With average page-load time is 0.3859843 seconds and page sizes are 55.9 KB.

Reliability and Uptime Report

It has automated and on-demand infrastructure. It is unbeatable technology with genuine support system. Foghosting has achieved 100% uptime last week. With 0 existing domains were deleted, 0 domains were transferred away, 0 new domains were registered with Foghosting and 0 domains were transferred to Foghosting from other web hosts. It provides you the guarantee of 99.9% uptime.

Plan and Pricing

Foghosting.com provides – Shared Hosting, Reseller Hosting, VPS Hosting, SSD Hosting, and Master Reseller Hosting. It has Cloud Servers and Dedicated Servers too. It offers R1soft Remote Backup Service. It has efficient, affordable, cheap and reasonable plans. It has economy plan, personal plan and business plan. You can choose any of the plans which suits you as per your need and budget.

Features and Control Panel

Foghosting.com is basically designed for those who want to launch their website at lowest cost but want highest performance. It has various packages that include all basic features, such as unlimited email, FTP access, Password protected directories, statistics and reports on resources usage. Moreover, if you want to add more packages then it provides you Site Software with Fantastic installed in the server that is a set of multiple scripts and makes it more users friendly and dynamic. On this web page no broken links were found. Foghost provides the facility of unlimited hosting, unlimited data transfer, unlimited web hosting space and unlimited domains. Foghost.com prices are extremely competitive. Moreover, it also provides a list of incredible features with every plan.

Its powerful control panel provides you maximum permission to access the service. It not only uses cPanel but also solusVM, websitepanel and WHMCS as control panel.

Technical Support

Foghosting.com provides the technical support of 24/7. It provides a very broad line of fully managed dedicated servers. The foremost objective of this company is to ensure well-organized maintenance at all times of the electrical systems as well as mechanical systems to sustain its performance. Its datacenters provide full redundancy in fire suppression, network connectivity and power. Its dedicated servers are 100% managed, so you do not have to worry about fixing any problems. It is efficient, reliable and affordable.

Pros

Foghosting.com has lots of pros, some of them are – it is affordable, cheap and reliable. It has genuine technical support team. It has satisfied customers. It provides automated & on-demand infrastructure with unbeatable technology.

Cancellation and Refund Policy

It provides 30 day money back guarantee. If because of any reason you do not want to continue your service with this company then you can cancel it within 30 day and can get full refund. Moreover, all refunds will be issued within 30 days after it is being approved.

Conclusion:

It is best web hosting company. It has lots of plans. Its plans are cheap, affordable and reliable. Its cPanel is multi featured with great technical support system and high customer support. It guarantees 99.9% uptime. It also offers 30 day money back guarantee, so it is worthy to purchase it and use it once.