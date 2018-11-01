Social Media Creative Whiz

The Social Media Manager will implement the Company’s Social Media Strategy, develop brand awareness, generate inbound traffic and cultivate leads and sales. The Social Media Manager is a highly motivated individual with experience and a passion for content strategy, blogging, micro-blogging and community participation leadership.

Do you hang out on reddit , mashable 3 hours a day than you are right candidate for this job .

Can you create content that generate 1 million shares ?

Manage Social Media marketing campaigns and day-to-day activities including:

Curate relevant content to reach the audience most likely to

buy from you.

Write editorial content

Monitor, listen and respond to users in a “Social” way while cultivating leads and sales.

Conduct online advocacy and open stream for cross-promotions.

Develop and expand community and/or blogger outreach efforts.

Oversee design (ie: Facebook Timeline cover, profile pic, thumbnails, ads, landing pages, Twitter profile, and blog).

Design, create and manage promotions and Facebook ad campaigns.

Compile report for management showing results (ROI).

Become an advocate for the Company in Social Media spaces, engaging in dialogues and answering questions where appropriate.

Demonstrate ability to map out marketing strategy and then drive that strategy proven by testing and metrics.

Implement a proactive strategy for capturing customer online reviews. Monitor online ratings and respond accordingly.

Monitor trends in Social Media tools, applications, channels, design and strategy.

Identify threats and opportunities in user generated content surrounding the business, report to appropriate management.

Analyze campaigns and translate anecdotal or qualitative data into recommendations and plans for revising the Social Media campaigns.

Monitor effective benchmarks for measuring the impact of

Social Media programs. Analyze, review, and report on effectiveness of campaigns in an effort to maximize results.