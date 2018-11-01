Consumer Marketing

Social Media Sharing

The companies want to reach where a customer goes. That is why social media emerged as one of the powerful tools of advertisement. Almost every company fix marketing budget for social media. It enables them to segment and target publics by specific demographics and regions. Apart from the ad, businesses are listening to big data which include data streams coming from Facebook and Twitter posts and tweets. They are filtering and analyzing this data to measure consumer sentiments and further deliver actionable information for the desired action.

E-commerce websites

The products are sold and delivered to customer address. The customer uses the Internet, browse various sites and according to preferences and needs make buying decision. The customer browsing and purchase history monitored, analyzed, and insights take out to further disseminate relevant, personalized product advertisement and content.

The big companies use recommendation engine system. Amazon uses it suggests new additional products based on affinities to various products and Netflix to recommend entertainment options to users.