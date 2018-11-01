Latest News And Web Hosting Review JixHost

Jixhost.com is a popular web hosting company from the past many years. The company offers 24/7 customer support via live chat, phone and customer desk and refund policy for their clients. They include cheap domain name transfer and registration with their all hosting plans. However, that domain name carries on forever. On top of this, a company offers 100% uptime guarantee, monitored by a reliable third party. Therefore, customers can be confident about their website is safe in professional hands. With each hosting plans, customers get ample storage for their files and diverse storage options. Company’s hosting plans are according to a business corporate house. They also provide user-friendly and multi-language control panel.

JixHost Overview

Jixhost is a web hosting company has an experience in all sizes of businesses. Customers can rely for all types of web hosting. Company provides its clients FREE private name servers so that customers can get their hosting company under their own brand name. Customers will also get a FREE domain reseller account and website with any kind of offered plan along with huge storage of files. Web hosting plans come with domain name registration and transfer at low cost. It delivers guarantee regarding security of user’s websites. Appropriate web hosting plan is provided to those who are going to establish their first WordPress blog.

JixHost: Reliability and Performance

Web hosting plans offer 100% uptime guarantee which is controlled by a trustworthy third party organization. The facility of file storage is there so with this several techniques of storage options are also there. Some pre- installed scripts are also available which allow users to deploy any famous software without having knowledge of web hosting. Company targets to provide quality of service. With hosting plans the included domain name is totally carried by customers.

JixHost Plans

Different types of hosting plans are provided by company as follows Reseller hosting, Cloud VPS hosting, Dedicated Servers hosting.

Reseller Hosting comes with four plans. The specifications are: web space of 10GB-100GB, Bandwidth of 50GB-800GB. Cloud VPS provides five plans. The specifications are: Storage of 50B-300GB, Memory of 2048MB-12288MB,.

Dedicated server comes with five packages. The specifications are: Memory of 2GB-64GB, Hard Drive of 2000GB-2X3000GB.

JixHost: Features and Control Panel

Web hosting is bestowed with Register Domain, Transfer Domain, Reliable servers, Easy online access, Free website builder.

Control Panel used by web hosting are cPanel and Whm.

JixHost Support

Jixhost provides Technical Support via phone, customer desk, live chat which is available by 24/7 days. Experts help clients as per their requirement whether it is regarding from server assistance, transferring domains and websites, hosting related issues, registration of domains and control panel guidance. A Contact form, Submit ticket and Knowledgebase are also provided for the queries of users. Users can ask their queries by all above.

Pros

Technical support which is provided by the experts is very good and on time.

It provides 100% money back guarantee.

It holds secure online access.

They are offering unlimited GB space a very low price.

Cons

Their websites are little bit outdated.

Memory limit creates errors and downtime for websites specially related to the wordpress.

Cancellation Policy

Customers get to know that the amount which is paid by customer is based on his agreement to pay the cost for the primary term and condition or renewal terms. If users want to cancel his service then he has to give prior notice of 30 days through mail to the company. If company finds any unauthorized access of accounts or computers by users then it has right to discontinue the service. No refund fee is there if account will be terminated due to the violation of rules and regulations.

Conclusion

Jixhost provides best services which are secure and network accessible is good. It provides prominent cloud and server infrastructure available to the clients. Company earned a reputation and image as a reliable, solid and honest company during some few years. Customers are provide many templates also to build a stunning website.