Over the last few years, smartphones have come along way. It has become an integral part of our lives. The human breed has developed an over dependency on this gadget for every day to day life activities.

The smartphone camera also is an entwined concept that makes us rely on it so much. It wasn’t like that since mobiles came to existence. If we look back ten years back in time, only the top models of phones had cameras that could click photos. Coming across people carrying a smartphone was considered a luxury.

The camera technology back then was only underlying and could only take silly, but it had its perks. It encouraged the will of a very natural aspect of clicking pictures and hiding imperfections at that time wasn’t fatal.

Over the last few years, smartphones have come a long way, smartphone photography has made a, and the improvements have been vast. With the release of updated models every year, smartphones have made their grip in the market such as the Google Pixel, iPhone XS, and Samsung Galaxy S series. All these handsets have amazing photography technology that is detaining the Digital Single Lens Reflex companies.

Thanks to the significant enhancements in the image processing ability and inclusion of the dual camera ability (rear and front), that helps us take selfies, which would’ve never been possible with a real camera.

The race to develop more and more would never come to an end but if you’re buying a top end phone in 2019, you can expect it to fulfill your expectations. It’ll click daylight and low light pictures, and It’ll shoot 4K resolution videos and would click fantastic panorama shots. If we look back at the year, there were two significant trends, multiple rear camera lenses and a focus on an automatic photography mode.

With the increasing progress in smartphone camera technology, even four camera lenses are less. Plenty of pictures have been posted online of a Nokia’s rumored phone with five rear cameras. According to reports, these lenses would cover telephoto, monochrome, color, and multi-lens pixel synthesis, giving you more flexibility for shooting.